Grêmio lives the Flu situation in 2009, but without fans. And didn’t find a ‘Fred’ – 11/13/2021

Defeated by América by 3-1, Grêmio lost a game for the 18th time in 31 matches it has played in the Brazilian Championship. There are only 29 points gained and the 19th position. Immense chances of returning to Serie B in 2022, where you can find traditional rivals such as Vasco and Cruzeiro.

With seven games to play, the Grêmio players live in a situation very similar to Fluminense’s in 2009. In that year, Cuca, then coach of the Rio team, was extremely competent, moved the structure, changed tired players for some young people and others less used, pulling out for the unbelievable salvation that created the “team of warriors”.

When they made their 31st fight that year (2-2 with Goiás at Serra Dourada), the Rio de Janeiro team had 27 points gained. Today Grêmio has two more. Fluminense, from then on, has scored no less than 19 points out of a possible 21, with six consecutive victories and a draw in the last round.

The sprint began with the victory over Atlético Mineiro, at Maracanã. In the rain and supported by 13,392 fanatics, the team scored 2-1 and the banner that is still seen in Rio’s tricolor games appeared: “Fight to the End”. Fred scored one of the goals and would be instrumental in the run.

In the next round, Fluminense went to Belo Horizonte, where Cruzeiro scored 2-0. They turned the game around with the last two goals scored by shirt 9. Vitória by 3-2 in front of 49,140 people. Then, the controversial 1-0 over Palmeiras, in Rio, another goal scored by Fred. There were 66,884 in Maracanã.

Then came the 2-1 over Athletico, another goal from Fred and 55,030 fans in the stadium. In the following match, 3-0 over Sport, in Recife. Yes, Fred has scored again. After 28 rounds, the team left the relegation zone in the 37th round, 4-0 over Vitória with 55,083 people at Maracanã. And, of course, there was another goal from Fred’s relentless one.

Thus, Fluminense reached round 38 in 15th to face the 16th, Coritiba, in Paraná. A tie (1 to 1) was enough, but it lowered the Thigh, surpassed by Botafogo, who beat Palmeiras, in Rio de Janeiro. A spectacular run, with massive support from a crowd that never gave up and a top scorer in a stupendous stage, accompanied by a decisive Dario Conca.

Punished, Grêmio will not have the support of the stands in their home games and this scorer has yet to appear. But the only chance is to repeat the feat of another tricolor, 12 years ago. You believe?

