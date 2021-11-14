Grêmio’s chance of relegation scares after another defeat

Team tricolor lost to América-MG this Saturday and reached an 85% chance of falling to Serie B.

O Guild returned to disappoint in brazilian. In this Saturday, the tricolor team lost 3-1 to América-MG at Independência Stadium and saw his relegation chances go up again. And the numbers are scary.

According to FiveThirtyEight, partner site of ESPN specialized in statistical models, the probability of falling to Serie B of the team from Rio Grande do Sul is 85%. only the Chapecoense, already downgraded, it’s the sport (95%), are more likely to be relegated.

Who is also threatened is the Youth, with 59% of chance of falling. Bahia (16%), Cuiabá (14%), Atlético-GO (12%), saints (7%), Ceará (7%) and São Paulo (4%) cannot relax either.

In the table, the Grêmio has 29 points in 31 matches and is the runner-up. The first team out of the relegation zone is Bahia, with 36 points and the same 31 matches.

Also on the Z-4, Chapecoense (15 points in 31 games), sport (30 points in 32 games) and Youth (33 points in 30 games).

Grêmio’s next match is this Tuesday, against Red Bull Bragantino, at the Grêmio Arena. It is worth mentioning that Cuiabá still plays this Saturday, against Corinthians, in Sao Paulo.