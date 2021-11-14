Grêmio’s official squad against América Mineiro

Grêmio’s official squad for the game against América-MG was announced, which starts shortly at 6:30 pm, at Arena Independência. It is a match valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship, which brings together teams in different conditions on the table.

The coach moved the team a lot in relation to the match against Fluminense. In fact, the coach has already made it clear that he will do this, even if the team won in the last round. Thus, he tries to maintain the group’s trust, with a sort of relay, just as happened with Brenno and Chapecó.

Grêmio’s official roster is usually released one hour before the ball rolls, according to CBF protocols. Again Mancini is without the squad Gabriel Chapecó, Villasanti and Miguel Borja. So, he needed to find solutions to escalate the team in this duel.

What is Grêmio’s official squad to take on America?

Grêmio’s official squad brings important news to the team, which is looking for a second consecutive victory. In fact, the team has seven more games to go and needs to win at least five in order not to fall apart. If you succeed, you will reach 44 points and should be in the elite.

This will be the seventh game with Vagner Mancini, who will be reunited with América, his old team. He left there with a bit of a fight, the direction soon hired Marquinhos Santos, released from Juventude, and managed to score a lot since then, with 10 points out of 15 possible.

The ball will roll shortly, at 6:30 pm, at the Arena Independência. The complete coverage of América Mineiro x Grêmio, as soon as the ball stops rolling, you can follow it here on Portal do Gremista.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Disclosure Guild