Greta Thunberg criticizes COP26 after agreement between countries: “blah, blah, blah”

the environmental activist Greta Thunberg commented this Saturday (13th) the closing of the COP26 (United Nations Climate Conference) after an agreement that was approved by more than 200 countries to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

“COP26 is over. Here’s a brief summary: blah blah blah,” stated the Swede in a publication in the twitter. She even said that the “real work” would continue outside the corridors where the Conference took place.

“We will never give up, never,” he said. Before the agreement was approved, Thunberg had already defended that it was necessary to achieve an “immediate, drastic and unprecedented” cut in annual emissions to combat climate change and its effects.

She stated that “small steps in the right direction, making some progress or winning slowly equals losing.”

The activist’s publication comes after the end of the marathon negotiations at COP26, which took place in Glasgow, Scotland. The final agreement brought, for the first time in history, a reference to fossil fuels, in particular coal, and its influence on the climate crisis.

The latest draft of the agreement, however, had its language attenuated to refer to fossil fuels, removing the term “elimination” from the use of coal and substituting for “reduction”. The move came after criticism from India and Iran.

The agreement’s main objective is to prevent emissions of polluting gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, from leading to global warming above 1.5ºC. According to scientists, the value represents a limit that, if exceeded, would aggravate the impacts of the climate crisis and lead to catastrophic climate change.