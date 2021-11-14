‘Groom’ breaks three bones when delivering a wedding invitation in SP and goes viral | Santos and Region

A couple from Cubatão (SP) drew attention on social media and received more than 700,000 views in a few hours after starting to post the daily life of a man who had a motorcycle accident while on his way to deliver invitations for his own wedding party. Ranieli Alencar da Silva Costa, 30, had his right wrist, left arm and scapula, a spinal bone, broken in the accident.

A video shared on a social network of the couple received hundreds of thousands of views until this Sunday (14), where they show the post-accident routine, which took place just over a month before the wedding party, scheduled for the beginning of December .

The operational assistant, who lives with his wife, 28-year-old operation analyst Adrielly Alencar da Silva Costa, in the Jardim Casqueiro neighborhood, was going to take invitations in the neighboring neighborhood, on Ilha Caraguatá. They are civilly married and decided to keep the ‘tradition’ and deliver the party invitations in person to the guests.

However, when the ‘groom’ was passing by Rua Cubatão, a hole caused the bike to lock up and turn the handlebars. So the man fell face-first to the ground.

To avoid worrying his family and his wife, who was in the Capital with his godmothers, he called a friend, who took him to a hospital in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. He underwent tests and was evaluated for three broken bones, one in his left wrist, one in his right arm and one in his spine. Costa had to put both arms in a cast and was released. Despite the fractures, he highlighted the importance of the helmet, which prevented more serious injuries.

“I am so grateful to God that it was a deliverance. I’m like that now, but I decided to take everything lightly, because it could be a lot worse”, says the assistant. Upon arriving home, the wife was startled by the state in which her husband was.

“It was very scary, because I was in São Paulo with some godmothers, and we talk a lot on cell phones, he and I, and I could see that he wasn’t answering my messages, nor answering me. I was already worried. He and his friend invented that they were making a surprise for me, so I wouldn’t worry,” says Adrielly.

However, when I got home, the surprise was not as positive as the operation analyst had expected. “I was really surprised. When I looked at him, I was in shock, because he, all bandaged, looked like a very serious accident. We were worried about the wedding, afraid to postpone it again, because we postponed it after the pandemic arrived. But his health comes first”, he says.

After the scare, the couple talked and decided to keep the date of the celebration, however, the operational assistant goes through weekly appointments to assess the fractures. He explains that, one day after being bandaged, he returned to the hospital hoping to get the cast off, however, he returned home with another limb in a cast, his foot, due to a dislocation.

Despite the situation, the couple decided to take the situation in good spirits. They claim that what happened helped to keep them closer together. “I’m being his arms, feeding, bathing, dressing. But I believe that [acidente] came to strengthen our relationship, because we are going to celebrate 10 years together in January, and we always support each other. In addition, our friends are helping a lot these days,” clarifies his wife.

The couple decided to share their ‘post-accident’ daily life on social media, with humorous situations and showing their routine. In one of the videos, Adrielly recounts the day her husband went to remove the cast, but came back with his foot in plaster, in addition to the other dressings he already had. The images received more than 740 thousand views and 29,500 likes.

In another video shared by Ranieli the day before the accident, he jokes that he couldn’t get through the door because his arms were too big due to the gym’s results. However, the next day after the accident, he really couldn’t get through the door, and shared the images with followers comparing the situations.

The couple had already started rehearsing a waltz for their wedding. However, the doctor clarified that the resident of Cubatão will have 30 to 60 days with the bands and slings. There is less than 30 days to the party, they are still hopeful to be able to present the choreography. She says that this effort is not necessary. He, on the other hand, insists on dancing with his wife.

“I never imagined, not even in my biggest nightmares, going through a situation like this. But I’m always here beside him. We couldn’t finish delivering the invitations, but we sent them through WhatsApp and explained them to the guests, who have been very supportive”, says Adrielly.

Even without being able to make sudden movements, Ranieli, who currently still has one arm in a cast, one arm bandaged, two slings and without removing the cast from his foot, says that nothing will stop him from getting married. “Nothing will stop me, she’s the woman in my life. Now, it confirmed even more after that accident. We will get even stronger. We are super anxious and already thinking about the dance steps that we are going to do. It’s going to work out”, he concludes.

