Guedes says in Dubai that he is looking for petrodollars to invest in Brazil

Brazil is seeking “petrodollars” to finance investments, said today the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, during an official trip to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, with president Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

The resources gained from oil exports by countries in the Persian Gulf, where the Brazilian delegation is located, and others, such as Russia and Venezuela, are called petrodollars.

“Here are the petrodollars. We made a big move in the late 1980s, after the oil shock, to catch this recycling of resources,” said Guedes at the opening of an aviation fair, Dubai Airshow.

“Only that, at that time, it was with indebtedness. We expanded the infrastructure based on indebtedness. Now we are going to do it with participation in our investment programs, in our investment partnerships.”

The minister said he believes that this model can attract resources to Brazil. He did not estimate, however, the volume of petrodollars that the government could obtain.

“The number is difficult. The important thing is to ensure their participation,” he stated. “They will be present now, in the oil and natural gas auctions that we are going to hold,” he informed.

Although Brazil is showing signs of economic slowdown — with high unemployment and rising interest rates and inflation —, Guedes said that Brazil will grow in 2022. He mentioned R$700 billion in investments through government partnership programs, but did not detail where will that money come from.

“The growth of the Brazilian economy is already contracted. Interest rates will rise a little to fight inflation, but growth is contracted. There are R$ 700 billion already committed, in addition to the work we are going to continue doing,” he said.

Estimates for the Brazilian economy have worsened recently. Some banks, like Credit Suisse, are already predicting a recession next year.

Bolsonaro also participated in the event. His delegation arrived in Dubai yesterday (13) for a week-long trip to the Middle East that also includes stops in Bahrain, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

On this official trip, the president stayed at one of the most expensive hotels in Dubai, the extravagant city on the Persian Gulf. Although there are rooms with a daily rate of R$ 76 thousand, the president will sleep in a suite that costs R$ 22 thousand per day paid for by the emirate.

He checked in at Habtoor Palace, considered one of the most luxurious five-star hotels in the Emirates, where he should stay until next Tuesday (16).

