Gusttavo Lima gets emotional and asks for prayers at a concert

Country singer Gusttavo Lima, 32, was thrilled to pay tribute to singer Marília Mendonça, who died on the 5th of May, aged 26, in a plane crash in Caratinga (MG).

In Itaituba (PA) for his first show after the singer’s death, the countryman talked about Marília’s death and couldn’t contain his emotion. The famous also asked for prayers for Marília and said that the “world fell apart” with the news of the accident, which killed four others.

“A piece of my heart, I don’t know if it fell apart, or [se] got stronger. With each passing day, we try to fall into reality, try to understand all this. We end up thinking that this all seems like a joke in bad taste. A week ago, we were drinking cachaça until eight in the morning,” he began.

Then Gusttavo Lima says that he and Marília Mendonça talked “about life, family, career”. “She will remain alive in our hearts, souls and minds. I think that a lot of people didn’t sink in, and mine didn’t either,” he said.

Gusttavo Lima also asked fans to pray for the eternal queen of suffering Marília Mendonça, and added: “Wherever you are, my love, a kiss. You said you were my fan, who your fan is me.”

The accident

The singer Marília Mendonça died last week as a result of a plane accident in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. In addition to the artist, her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana, died.

The bodies of the victims have already been buried, amid the national commotion. The sertaneja wake was opened in Goiás, it was open to the public and received thousands of fans.

Success and “suffering” career

Marília was born in Cristianópolis, in Goiás, and was raised in the state capital. Her beginnings in music were as a songwriter. Among the hits she wrote before becoming famous are “Minha Herança” (João Neto & Frederico), “Much Ice, Little Whiskey” (Wesley Safadão), “Till You Return”, “Take Care of It”, “Flor eo Beija” -Flor” (Henrique & Juliano), “Being Human or an Angel” (Matheus & Kauan), “Calm” (Jorge & Mateus) and “It’s With Her I Am” (Cristiano Araújo).

She debuted as a singer in 2014 with an EP of the same name. The first single was “Impasse”, with the participation of the duo Henrique & Juliano. The debut album arrived in 2016, with “Marília Mendonça: Ao Vivo” — with the hits “Sentimento Louco” and “Infiel”.

Marília became known as the queen of “suffering” and an icon of “feminine” for speaking in her lyrics about lost loves and relationships that didn’t work out.

In March 2017, came the second complete project, “Realidade”, which had more hits, such as “Amante Não Tem Lar” and “De Quem É A Culpa”. The DVD “Todos Os Cantos” came out in 2019 and was again a hit, reaching the top of the lists in Brazil.

One of the singer’s most recent projects was “Patroas”, with the duo Maiara and Maraisa. The tour was announced in October this year and tickets were already on sale for a tour in 2022. During the pandemic, the singer broke a record with a live that registered more than 3.3 million people at the same time and even helped the sertaneja putting 34 songs in Spotify’s Top 200.

Marília Mendonça leaves behind a son, Léo, who will be two years old in December, as a result of her relationship with singer Murilo Huff.