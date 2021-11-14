Halo Infinite: Multiplayer mode will be released next week [RUMOR]

That’s what leakers posts on twitter suggest

THE Microsoft just released Forza Horizon 5 for the consoles Xbox and PRAÇA and the game was considered the biggest release in the history of Xbox Game Studios, but another release of the company for this year is being as awaited as the racing game, it is about Infinite Halo, a game that was scheduled to be released with the console Xbox Series however after several criticisms of the trailer shown at last year’s E3 the game suffered delays and is scheduled to be released on December 8th.

But now there have been some rumors on twitter saying that the multiplayer mode of Infinite Halo will be released next Monday, November 15th, for those who don’t know yet, the multiplayer of Infinite Halo it will be free for all players, unlike the campaign mode that is for sale in physical media and digital media and will also be available to subscribers of the service. Xbox Game Pass since its launch. Check out the account publications below. HaloDotAPI and surasia on twitter.



On November 15th the first title of the series, Halo: Combat Evolved, will be turning 20 years old, which makes these rumors indicate a special celebration on account of Microsoft, which would open up multiplayer mode to players so that they already have a taste of the new Infinite Halo, it is worth remembering that in recent months there were batteries of multiplayer beta tests for the company to fix the game for its launch.

Do you believe Halo Infinite multiplayer can be released next Monday? What are your expectations for the game? Participate in the comments with your opinion!







