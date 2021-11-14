Hamilton is disqualified from quali and withdraws from the bottom in Sprint

the commissioners of FIA accepted the flag raised by the technical delegate Jo Bauer and Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from the qualifying session held this Friday in Interlagos. With that, the seven times champion will leave the last position in the Sprint race this Saturday, part of the schedule of the São Paulo GP in Formula 1. Thereby, Max Verstappen inherits pole position for this Saturday’s 24-lap race.

Hours after the decision was announced, Mercedes confirmed that it will not appeal the commissioners’ decision, saying it “want to win the World Cups on the track”.

In a bulletin sent out by the FIA ​​after qualifying on Friday, technical delegate Jo Bauer revealed that there had been a DRS violation in Hamilton’s car. THE Mercedes was summoned to appear before the commissioners at 7:15 pm this Friday.

“The adjustable ​​positions of the upper rear wing element have been checked on car number 44 for compliance with Article 3.6.3 of the 2021 Formula 1 Technical Regulations,” says the bulletin.

“The minimum distance requirement was met. However, the requirement of a maximum of 85mm, when the DRS system is deployed and tested in accordance with TD/011-19, has not been met”.

“I am forwarding this matter to the trustees for their consideration.”

But the case did not get an answer on Friday. At 10 pm GMT, the commissioners announced that the hearing would be on recess, due to the fact that they were awaiting new evidence, which would only arrive on Saturday morning.

Mercedes was again summoned to appear before the commissioners this Saturday morning, remaining another hour in the meeting. The seven-times champion was able to participate in the TL2, held this Saturday, with a new rear wing after the FIA ​​seized the one that was used on Friday for the investigation.

According to the commissioners’ bulletin, Hamilton’s car failed the test designated by the FIA ​​regulations. The DRS opening check was redone four times with different materials, including once in front of Mercedes stewards and representatives.

The commissioners admit that the failure to comply with the regulation may be the result of problems in the mechanism or incorrect assembly of the parts, making it clear that the device is tested several times over a season, without previous problems, pointing out that the DRS design is not the problem at hand.

One of Mercedes’ arguments was that the wing passed the test in its core area, claiming that this would be enough not to represent a breach of regulation, believing that external sectors would not be relevant to this investigation.

The German team further claimed that it is the FIA’s custom to allow competitors to resolve minor problems that are noticed with cars, arguing that, if this had been noticed before qualifying, they would have received permission to do so. But the commissioners said it would not be possible to extend this exception to something found after an official session.

Mercedes even used the video of Verstappen playing in Hamilton’s car after the classification as evidence. But the commissioners determined that the Dutchman’s touch would hardly have caused any kind of damage to the car.

Verstappen’s case was also investigated by the commissioners this Saturday morning after his summons Friday night drew the paddock’s attention. But, unlike Hamilton, the Dutchman was only fined €50,000 (approximately R$300,000) for the touch. The Red Bull driver broke a Parc Fermé rule which determines that, after classification, only FIA authorized inspectors may use the cars.

The seven-times champion arrives in Brazil at a crucial moment in the title fight against Verstappen. After winning the Mexico, the Dutchman opened up 19 points in the Drivers’ World Championship, while the double podium, with Sergio Perez thirdly, it caused the red bull approach the Mercedes among the Builders, with only one point separating the two.

The punishment opens even more doubt for the rest of the weekend: Hamilton would have already paid a five-place penalty on Sunday’s grid for changing the internal combustion engine, but now Mercedes can take the risk and put a whole new power unit on your car, so that you avoid major worries in the final stretch of the 2021 season.

Formula 1 runs the Sprint Race, with 24 laps or 30 minutes in duration at 4:30 pm, Brasília time, broadcast by Band.

