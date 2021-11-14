He started running after multiple sclerosis, and today he does more than 230 km – 11/14/2021

In 2010, Agenor Netto was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 37 after suffering three bouts of the disease. Encouraged by the neurologist and his wife to do some physical activity to help with the treatment, he started running five years after his diagnosis. Born and living in Ilhéus (BA), he is today, at 47, the first Brazilian with multiple sclerosis to perform an ultramarathon in the country —he has already participated in 4.

“The first outbreak of the disease happened in 2010. When I woke up, I couldn’t get out of bed, I vomited and saw everything spinning around me, I felt pressure pushing me down. My mother and wife took me to the hospital. The doctor said it was a crisis of labyrinthitis and hospitalized me for three days.

I am a salesperson, I live traveling. After I was discharged, I traveled to another city for work and had a new outbreak while driving. I got dizzy, blurred vision, vomited, it felt like my head was going to explode. I asked for help at a farm, the residents welcomed me until my father and brother-in-law came to pick me up and take me to the hospital.

The doctor said it was stress, gave me an eight-day certificate and asked me to rest. In both situations, the professionals did not ask for any blood or imaging tests, they only performed the clinical examination.

A week later, I had my third outbreak at the supermarket. I had dizziness and vomiting, but when I was taken to the hospital, I lost all movement on the left side of my body. In a few hours, the condition got worse, I had facial paralysis, my speech was slurred and my vision doubled.

The general practitioner who attended me said that I was having a stroke. Later, a neurologist took over the case, said that it would be necessary to do some tests to make the diagnosis.

The next day I started doing pulse therapy with corticoids and the neurologist told my father that everything indicated that I had multiple sclerosis. Until then I didn’t know anything, I thought I had suffered a stroke, as the first doctor had said.

‘I thought it was the end for me’

I was hospitalized for eight days, on the day I was discharged, the neurologist told me that I had a disease called multiple sclerosis and referred me to see two specialists in Salvador.

I didn’t know anything about the disease, but at that moment I lost my ground, I thought I was going to die in a short time and that it was the end for me.

The next day, I went to Salvador. I went to a separate consultation with the two specialists and they both confirmed the diagnosis and explained that the disease has no cure, but it has treatment and control. My concern was whether I would regain movement on the left side of my body. One of them explained that he might not recover, recover partially or fully.

Despite feeling the world crumbling in my head, I said that as far as I was concerned, if I had a 50% or 1% chance, I would fight for my rehabilitation with the same discipline and determination. A week later I started doing physical therapy every day, I did speech therapy for a time and two and a half months after the diagnosis, I got high-cost medication through the SUS (Unified Health System).

In the beginning, my emotional was quite shaken. Will I walk again, will I have any sequels? I had many doubts, but the support of the family was essential to move forward with hope.

Little by little, my condition improved, my vision normalized, my speech improved and, in three months, I was able to stand up and take a few steps slowly, but still a little unbalanced. In six months, I recovered my movements completely, it was a tremendous joy and the first, of many overcomings.

wife’s little push

I had regular medical follow-up, the neurologist always recommended doing a physical activity to help with mood, to strengthen the muscles and have more firmness when walking. There was always some excuse: ‘Oh, I’ll do it’, ‘Don’t worry’, ‘I need to find time’.

This stalling took five years before I started exercising, encouraged by my wife. She would also charge me, saying that I was fat —I went from 75 kg to 87 kg during this period—, that my diet was bad and that the activity would help in the treatment of sclerosis. I never had an outbreak again, but I lived with some symptoms, such as urinary incontinence, slurred speech, tingling in my body, numbness in my hands, face and feet, and a lot of fatigue.

One day she came home and said that we were registered for a 5 km street race event in three months. I said: ‘You can only be kidding, how am I going to run?’ She said: ‘Don’t worry, from tomorrow you start training with me’. She already went out for walks and functional exercise.

The other day, at 6 am, we went to the waterfront for a walk. I started with 10 minutes, increased it to 20, 30, and I was interspersed with small prank calls. In July 2015 we participated in the race, it was exciting.

From that day forward I got carried away and adopted running as the sport of my life. I started training six times a week, an hour a day and traveling longer distances. In the beginning, I watched videos of runners on the internet teaching the correct way to run, how to gain rhythm and avoid injuries.

I also signed up for a running group where I was accompanied by a physical education teacher—he would send me the weekly practice sheet. Also, I started weight training three times a week to help with my fitness.

The effects of exercise were beneficial to my physical and emotional health. Fatigue and tingling decreased, I lost 15 kg of weight, my self-esteem improved and I had a feeling of well-being.

The neurologist was happy when I told him the news, he said he was on the right path and that sport would only add to my treatment along with the medication. I asked him if I would have any problem participating in a half-marathon or marathon, if this could negatively impact sclerosis, he said no, that the important thing was to respect the limits of my body.

With his release, I started my preparation, which had nothing different because of the illness and any kind of closer monitoring. The only change I made was in my diet, with the help of a nutritionist and endocrinologist, to help me perform better in sport.

From 2015 to 2021, I never stopped. I participated in more than 150 street racing events, 30 half marathons, five marathons and four ultra marathons. I did my first marathon in 2018, in Rio de Janeiro, at 44 years old.

In June 2019, I participated in a challenge in Rio de Janeiro where I ran 21 km on Saturday and 42 km on Sunday. In the same year, on November 16th, I did my first ultramarathon, at Chapada Diamantina, in Bahia. The original distance was 50 km, but I ended up doing 52 km because I went wrong. The path went through trails, vegetation, climbing, river — I did it in 9 hours and 40 minutes.

Upon completing the test, I became the first Brazilian with multiple sclerosis to perform an ultramarathon. The feeling was one of euphoria and gratitude to God for enabling me and bringing hope to others.

‘I put sclerosis to run’

My case gained repercussion in the city and on the internet. They asked me what I did differently. I replied: ‘I put multiple sclerosis on the run’. This became my motto and battle cry. In July 2020, I participated in an Ultra dos Anjos Internacional ultramarathon, held by Ultra Runner Eventos, virtually throughout the country due to the pandemic.

The race was real, with regulations, rules, mileage and time set. All athletes were monitored through applications on the watch or cell phone, linked by GPS, which recorded time, distance and stops. Ilhéus had the participation of five runners, each one could choose their route.

I covered 135 km in 23 hours and 50 minutes. Every 1 km, he asked on social networks and WhatsApp groups to donate 1 kg of food. The mobilization was so great that, instead of collecting 135 kg, I collected 660 kg of food and donated it to 66 needy families.

In September 2020, I did my third ultramarathon, this time 180 km in 42 hours and 50 minutes. I injured my left knee at km 130, walked for 30 km and did the other 20 km trotting very slowly. Even dying in pain, I completed the test.

In April 2021, I did the fourth ultramarathon, 235 km in 52 hours and 20 minutes. In all competitions, I made the mandatory stops to rest, eat and hydrate.

Over the years, I’ve known many multiple sclerosis patients who surrendered to the disease, to depression, who thought they were incapable of doing anything good. My achievement wasn’t just mine, it was a victory against disease and stigmas, to show that we shouldn’t limit ourselves, but overcome ourselves. On my Instagram (@netto_running), I show my routine and encourage others.

Nowadays, the disease is stable, I do follow-up and exams every two years, I continue taking the medication. Being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis was an obstacle that life has given me to make me see opportunities through difficulties and to teach me that we must have the strength to continue our journey.

If not for the illness and for the support and encouragement of my wife back there, to whom I am very grateful, I would hardly have taken this path and become an ultramarathoner.”