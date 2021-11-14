Health Department actively searches for diabetics – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/13/2021 15:12.

Actions to fight the disease will be intensified between the 16th and 19th of November.

Photo: Secom/PMFS

wake up city

Between the 16th and the 19th, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) will promote activities in reference to World Diabetes Day – November 14th. The objective is to alert people to the prevention of the disease, which is directly associated with lifestyle and diet.

During this period, the Diabetic and Hypertensive Care Center (Cadh) will carry out actions to promote health for patients, with guidance on methods of prevention and care against the disease, nutrition workshops and discussions about the rights of the person who is with diabetes. A seminar is also planned to train health workers.

Meanwhile, at the health units, the schedule continues throughout the month. The Primary Care teams have been actively searching, offering education and health actions, and if necessary, there will be referrals to specialists.

silent disease

Diabetes is a disease considered silent and is characterized by an increase in the glycemic rate – above 99mg/dl already indicative of blood sugar control.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Brazil is the 5th country in the incidence of diabetes in the world, with 16.8 million adult patients (20 to 79 years old), losing only to China, India, the United States and Pakistan.

In Feira de Santana, patients receive treatment at the health units and at the CADH (Diabetic and Hypertensive Care Center), located at 272 Elpídio Nova street, São João district.