Henrique cries during the first show after Marília Mendonça’s death

The duo Henrique and Juliano played their first show after the death of their friend, country singer Marília Mendonça — who died on the 5th of the month. with a special moment of tribute to the Queen of Suffering.

Henrique and Juliano and Marília Mendonça Henrique and Juliano and Marília Mendonça were great friendsPlay/ Instagram henrique & juliano alongside Maiara and Maraisa At the end of the wake, the duos Henrique & Juliano and Maiara & Maraisa sang in honor of Maríliareproduction Henrique Juliano Henry and JulianoReproduction/Instagram harry and juliano Henry and Julianoreproduction 0

“Is it over there [Marília Mendonça] she left when she was 26 years old and we had the privilege of having her 10 years on our side. I am so grateful to Him for that. I want it to be a special night. For us, we are enjoying a fresh start, for this entire team, for this entire Henrique and Juliano family, and for you as well”, began Henrique.

Then, the artists sang the hit A Flor eo Beija Flor, which reverberated Marília’s career nationally in 2015. Upon singing the song, the duo’s first voice cried.

Recently, Henrique and Juliano released an open letter to their fans, to talk about their relationship with Marília. “I don’t have words for them now because I did and I’m sure that in all our meetings we always declare ourselves to each other! I always say goodbye with ‘stay with God’ and with them it was no different. In life, let us take care! In life, let’s do it! In life, let’s talk! In life, we meet”, he concluded.