Henrique, paired with Juliano, cries when singing with Marília Mendonça in a concert. Video!

Henrique and Juliano paid tribute to Marília Mendonça at the show held in Paraíso do Tocantins, this Friday (13), as well as Zé Neto and Cristiano in a presentation. Before singing “A Flor eo Beija-Flor”, a hit by the duo that was recorded with Rainha da Sofrência during a concert, Henrique talked about the artist, who died in a plane crash on the last 5th.

“There is no sadness at all and there will be no room for sadness. I said in the dressing room, before going on stage, God made us in His image and likeness, he didn’t do the same. So, we don’t have to want to understand what He wants for people’s lives. We have to do what we believe in and trust the plans. It had to be like that,” declared Henrique. During the week, the duo published a video talking about the feeling of returning to the stage after the latest events.

Henrique, who sang alongside Juliano at Marília’s wake, praised the time spent with his friend: “She left at the age of 26 and we had the privilege of having her for 10 years on our side. I am very grateful to Him that’s why. I want it to be a special night. For us, we’re having the taste of a fresh start, for this entire team, for this entire Henrique and Juliano family, and for you too.”

The singer also asked fans to value the people they love: “I know you came with friends, with family. I want you to enjoy your friend as much as you can, enjoy your family as much as you can. Who knows the future is God. So, make sure you did everything for him while you were by his side in life.”