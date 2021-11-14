Herbal diet can reduce covid-19 sequelae







Covid’s sequels still defy science Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

THE Covid-19 pandemic It totally transformed the way of life, in every corner of the planet, without exception. All of a sudden, common everyday habits, such as going to a mall, going to the movies or watching a football match, became risky attitudes. All because of the high dissemination of the coronavirus in places that cause agglomeration of people.

Since its appearance, the virus has always appeared as a challenge for society, especially for health professionals, scientists and researchers. The first step was to understand the dimensions of the problem and, shortly thereafter, produce vaccines with efficacy to fight the coronavirus and prevent serious Covid-19 infections.

Fortunately, these vaccines were discovered in record time, and today, the number of people immunized against the disease is increasing every day. With this, it is clear that the rate of contagion and the number of hospitalizations and deaths by Covid-19 has already dropped considerably. However, a new problem appears to have created another challenge for scientists and researchers: Long Covid.

These are people who, even after being cured of the disease, have some symptoms that impair their quality of life. “Long Covid consists of a series of sequelae left by the virus that include, among other complaints, loss of muscle mass, physical and emotional fatigue, sleep and psychological disorders, such as depression and anxiety, shortness of breath, changes in taste and smell and circulatory dysfunctions, which can have several consequences, from the formation of small clots to hair loss”, explains Dr. Marcella Garcez, a nutritional doctor and professor at the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN).

However, a study published in September, by the academic journal Public Health Nutrition, revealed evidence that a plant-based diet with a low intake of animal-derived ingredients may be essential for the treatment of these sequelae.

“A diet rich in plants provides a reduction in the consumption of pro-inflammatory mediators, thus helping to reduce prolonged systemic inflammation associated with muscle pain and Long Covid. The consumption of antioxidants also helps to control the inflammatory condition through the neutralization of radicals free”, explains the doctor.

According to Dr. Garcez, a plant-based diet can be characterized by high consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, pulses, herbs and seeds. In addition to a minimal intake of animal foods, such as meat, eggs and dairy products.

The research pointed out that the consumption of plants can help reduce fatigue and treat psychological disorders, sleep disorders and musculoskeletal pain. Common sequelae that Covid-19 can leave in people infected with the disease. However, according to the doctor, it is still necessary to be careful with the matter. “Although it is scientifically proven that plant-based diets promote an overall improvement in the health of the body, more research is needed to confirm the action of this type of food on the sequelae of Covid-19”, concludes Dr. Garcez.