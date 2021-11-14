Honda Civic: what is the plan to offer the imported sedan in 2022 – 11/14/2021

Honda confirmed that December is the final date for national production of the Civic in Brazil. The model, which has been produced in Brazil since 1995, will become a car imported from another country. But what will be the new positioning of the sedan with this change?

First you need to understand the reasons for this option to import the new generation. The 10th is being discontinued all over the world and the 11th, which illustrates this matter, has already been presented abroad.

The cost to produce the new generation around here would be quite high, requiring investments in new tools, development of suppliers and changes in factories, even more so with the dollar soaring.

This, for a segment that is becoming a niche, doesn’t close the bill. Niche because sedans have been one of the categories most affected by the growth of SUVs – both compact and medium.

Year-to-date through October, the Civic has sold less than half its Toyota Corolla, its main rival. There were 15,664 against 33,468 licensed units. As an example, Honda’s own compact SUV, the HR-V, which is at the end of its life cycle, had 31,843 vehicles sold in the same period.

There is no doubt that the Civic is an important name for Honda in Brazil, it was its national production in the 90’s that allowed the brand to reach this point, but the bill is no longer justified. Especially with more important investments that will need to be made for the new HR-V and the WR-V replacement.

With prices that today vary between R$ 129,700 and R$ 160,600, the new Civic would be more expensive here, obviously, even if nationalized.

So Honda will do what other brands have done: offer a more expensive, more complete and more profitable version per unit sold, in this case the hybrid version, which has not yet been officially presented and will succeed the Insight hybrid sedan.

The Civic will become a car of image and will supply, only with the hybrid version that will combine the 1.5 turbo gasoline engine with an electric one, the gap between the new generation of City and the Accord, which costs R$ 300 thousand.

It is worth remembering that Honda promised three hybrid cars in Brazil by 2023. The first one has already arrived, the Accord. In addition to the Civic, the other possibilities are the new HR-V and CR-V to complete the range.

Taking into account that the HR-V needs to make volume, the expectation is on the CR-V, which today costs almost R$ 270 thousand and would be less affected by the cost of the technology.

