Horner on the rear wing of the Mercedes F1: “Something must happen”

Christian Horner said he is not surprised by the good performance of Mercedes this Saturday at Interlagos. The German team were penalized for a DRS violation in Lewis Hamilton’s car, but were still in good shape during the qualifying race. Red Bull has its suspicions about its rivals’ rear wing, as Max Verstappen reported after the session.

The Red Bull boss agrees with his pilot’s words. “To be honest with you, there’s no real surprise,” Horner said when asked by Sky Sports about his opinion of his rivals’ strong performance. “You can see Lewis’ straight-line speed, it’s mind-blowing.”

“We saw yesterday that it’s phenomenal, especially with the size of the rear wing they have on the car, but we have to focus on our own performance,” he said.

Red Bull suspects that the Mercedes DRS breach was discovered by accident and that there is a lot more going on with the German team’s rear wing. “It’s something that’s allowing the car to have that kind of speed. Something must happen. Physics doesn’t allow for the delta you would need to achieve this, it’s very significant. Let’s try to understand,” he added.