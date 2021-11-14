Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for November 14, 2021 | From them

Marcelo Dallas Marcelo Dalla is the author of this mandala and also commands the prediction column for the day’s horoscope

ARIES

The crescent moon enters your sign and the weather becomes more dynamic. It is worth taking initiatives and cultivating movement. It becomes more difficult to stay stuck for a long time on the same subject or in the same place. But care must be taken not to overlook important details or act recklessly. It is good to redouble the care with speed and recklessness. Mars confronts Uranus, asking for tranquility and patience. Everything is better resolved if you cultivate diplomacy and kindness.



BULL

Period of more intensity and passion with the Sun in the opposite sign, Scorpio. Take the opportunity to delve into a subject, research, investigate, discover mysteries. Also take the opportunity to strengthen the harmony with partners and collaborators. Meanwhile, the Moon grows into Aries, streamlining the period. You can schedule physical activities, walks or an outing. Excess energy can be channeled into creative activities, freedom, respect for individuality. Try to be flexible.

TWINS

You can act with more passion, intuition, courage and determination, it’s just not worth staying idle for too long. The Sun follows in Scorpio, while the Moon enters the impulsive Aries. However, avoid speed, beware of imprudence, be open to unforeseen events, changes and considerations. It is also a good time to free yourself from patterns that hold you back, which impede your development and the search for new experiences. Intuition is sharp. You can strategize while communicating more sensitively.



CANCER

It is important to cultivate diplomacy, kindness and attention. The Moon remains in Aries, be careful not to get too individualistic. You can take initiatives, but the ideal is to do everything without rushing to avoid mistakes, conflicts or misunderstandings. It’s important to plan a more relaxed routine to avoid stress and burnout. It’s worth changing the subject, doing something different, cultivating freedom, disconnecting from what’s unpleasant. Count on your dynamism to plan outings and activities, but avoid irresponsible and reckless attitudes..



LION

What is in disuse is left behind, new people, invitations and opportunities arise. With the Sun in Scorpio, the period of letting go of major transformations continues. It is not good to cling or try to prolong what is being eliminated. Try to make room for news to arrive. You can also streamline what was stopped, forward plans and projects with more vigor and courage. The Moon continues in Aries: initiative, pioneering spirit, courage and leadership are the qualities that stand out. Stay tuned for new ideas and possibilities.



VIRGIN

The Sun follows in Scorpio and the Moon enters Aries: from time to time, remember to stretch your legs, take a deep breath, stretch your body and relax. Mercury and Mars confront Uranus, indicating that this is not a good time to argue, impose, or demand. On the contrary, the period is good for realignments, renegotiations and revisions. Walks, exercise or massage are welcome. In moments of relaxation, it is easier to combine reason and intuition to shape your dreams.



LB

Good time to cultivate commitment in agreements and partnerships. Venus follows Capricorn, favoring more mature attitudes. The Moon remains in Aries, at the same time it is important to make room for individuality and autonomy. Better to flee from authoritarian postures, impose rules and opinions. As you become more aware, you can better perceive what must be transformed in yourself for a more harmonious and productive life. You can understand others better too, to strengthen bonds with those you love.



SCORPION

Try to keep an eye out for the issues that dominate your thoughts during the period. Mars confronts Uranus, indicating a period of more unrest. It is important now to get rid of dependencies or something that impedes your evolution. You can see more clearly what needs to be left behind. Count on more willpower to do so. However, beware of rebellious or reckless attitudes. Continue to review your values, exaggerated feelings of pride, confidence and vanity.

SAGITTARIUS

It’s time to let go of old issues, so you can look to the future and gain more freedom. The key is to incorporate the necessary changes piecemeal, without drastic disruptions. At the end of a solar cycle, take the opportunity to meditate, dream and idealize your future. Through creative visualization techniques, you can build positive and constructive images. What do you want for your life and for humanity? The inspiring vision always precedes the act of creation and its manifestation in reality.



CAPRICORN

It’s time to balance partnerships, respect each one’s space and free will Venus follows in your sign: an opportune time for more thoughtful attitudes, to make decisions that favor harmony in your affective and professional life. You can invest in your diplomatic and strategic skills for bigger and better opportunities. Try to leave behind tense situations, power struggles and conflicts. It is also recommended to put yourself in motion to release excess energy.



AQUARIUM

Some situations or people may leave your life, what is old, worn out and no longer suitable for your growth can be left behind. It is time for changes, understandings, reformulations and interior transformations. Don’t fight this process, on the contrary, collaborate with it. The Moon grows in Aries: it is worth planning outdoor activities, cultivating autonomy and movement. It is also good to cultivate creativity, flexibility and diplomacy so as not to create friction with people.



FISHES

In the morning, artistic, cultural or spiritual activities are favored and renew your spirits. Be willing to add, align interests with partners, cultivate responsibility and commitment in your relationships. In the early afternoon Moon in Aries, balance all this with respect for individuality. Activities that you can do independently, moments to take care of your body and health are also welcome. Try not to control situations too much.