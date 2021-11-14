How Einstein’s Theory of Relativity Calibrates GPS and Translates the Universe – 11/14/2021

The next time you’re driving and Waze tells you that your destination is 5 km away and your car must turn left soon, thank Albert Einstein.

We are well aware that Einstein was extremely important and that his theory of relativity, that of “E = mc2”, is fundamental to a lot. But explaining exactly what that means is a bit complicated. Well, it’s this theory out there, published over 117 years ago, that calibrates the GPS and makes sure that drivers don’t get lost out there.

Calm down, let’s get there.

time is relative

Einstein was still a civil servant in a patent and trademark office when he redefined the concept of gravity and unified both matter and energy and space and time in the theory published in the German journal. Annalen der Physik (Annals of Physics, in free translation) in 1905.

Einstein drew on the experiences of other physicists to explain that time is a place, a dimension where people can even walk; quite different from that elusive concept attributed by people.

According to the scientist, time is not a universal value, but a relative value for each observer, in addition to being linked to space. The motion of any body in the Universe is always distributed between the parameters of time and space, without exceeding the speed of light.

In practice, this means that when you are standing at a bus stop, the space value is zero and time runs at full speed, at 300,000 kilometers per second (or at 1.08 billion kilometers per hour) . If you take a jog so you don’t miss the bus, time will go a little slower, as it will “lend” some of your speed to half the space.

Now, if you’re in an ultrasonic spaceship, like those in a science fiction movie, and you hit the speed of light, time just won’t go by, since half the space has consumed its entire quota.

When he realized all this, Einstein wrote “E = mc2” (energy is equal to the value of mass times the speed of light squared). The famous formula, defined as early as 1905, explains that the faster an object travels, the greater its mass, as it has to expend energy and apply force to accelerate.

The process, however, does not happen easily, as the energy is always calculated with the new mass. For a large mass to accelerate in the same way, it must apply a much greater force, indicating that mass and energy are inseparable.

Complete and confirmed theory

In 1915, Einstein finally tweaked the most important point in Newton’s laws: gravity. The German physicist did not see it as an almost magical force or attraction between the masses and, after studying a lot, concluded that the Earth revolved around the Sun due to the geometry of the Universe, which is deformed by the hot star.

For him, all bodies with great mass create significant curvatures in the mesh of space-time, demanding the attraction of smaller bodies.

To make it easier, let’s think of a very simple homemade experiment with balls and a mat. Just place marbles on top of the thin, smooth mattress, which represents space-time, to see that they won’t move. But when capotão or bowling balls are placed on the surface, the small glass spheres will roll towards the heavier object, as the “fabric” of spacetime has become riddled with ripples and allowed this movement.

Image: Reproduction

“The impact of the theory was huge, but there was a lot of skepticism in the scientific community. It wasn’t just Einstein who was thinking about the problem of Maxwell’s equations, there were ten other very famous physicists looking for it as well. But he alone had the audacity to challenge concepts of science that are already known”, says Paschoal Pimenta, physics professor at the Anglo courses.

“Einstein’s theory, of course, is not impossible at all, but it was not easy [de ser entendida]. Therefore, it took a while to be accepted; it was a difficult process at the time.”

Brazilian seasoning

It was an eclipse in the Brazilian sky that erased the doubts that hovered over the physicist’s ideas.

In May 1919, two groups of Britons observed the stars in the sky at different times: during the sun’s obscurity and on normal nights. They wanted to see if the ray of light from the stars was bent by the mass of the Sun by comparing photographs from different days.

The first group that was on an African island did not get good results, as the constellation’s glow did not reach the cameras efficiently, due to rain and cloudy weather, says the professor.

But other researchers who camped in a northeastern city identified a good curvature, proving the predicted deformation in the universe’s space-time mesh.

applied theory

“On a daily basis, it’s very difficult to identify time-space relativity. Unless you work at the LHC [Grande Colisor de Hádrons, na sigla em inglês, o maior acelerador de partículas do mundo], because you can’t work inside without realizing the theory in fact”, jokes the physics teacher.

The Large Hadron Collider, a large tunnel under the French-Swiss border that performs particle acceleration experiments, one of the main applications of the theory of relativity in modern science.

But you don’t have to be an astronomer or have cutting-edge scientific research to realize that relativity really works. The next time you travel by plane, embark on a cruise, or even get lost in a car, thank Einstein, as the theory of relativity is the main “calibrator” of GPS satellites.

The speed of satellites delays their internal timers daily by a few millionths of a second compared to Earth clocks. But since orbital equipment feels less of an impact from gravity, timers also gain another millionths of a second a day, requiring precise timing here on Earth.

Without Einstein’s formula, GPS would display paths with an inaccuracy of up to 10 kilometers per day.