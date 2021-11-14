How to become a member of Nubank? See what are the advantages and disadvantages of investing – Business

O Nubank made available the function for customers previously registered with the bank to become partners of the institution.

The company had already announced that it will make available a portion of the shares that it will sell to the market to partners through the program NuSocios. Find out how the investment option and NuSócios works.

The bank, which will go public on the New York Stock Exchange until December 10, asked the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) for authorization to trade BDRs, which are certificates that represent shares issued by companies in other countries, through B3.

Interested parties will be able to purchase the assets like any other equity option, but the bank’s customers will be able to receive a BDR equivalent to 1/6 of a Nu Holdings Class A common share for free.

The bank estimates that between 18.3 million and 22.9 million BDRs will be donated to customers, with just one title per person. Assets will be distributed in order of registration.

The value of each share and BDRs will still be confirmed at the end of the IPO.

Who can join NuSocios?

To receive a “little piece of the Nu”, as the bank is called, customers need to meet some requirements:

Be an individual customer of Nu Payments up to two days before the end of the membership period;

Have a Nu account that is not blocked for transactions;

Not being in default with the bank for more than eight calendar days;

Have received at least one transaction made on any Nubank product in the last month

How to register?

The bank made available on the home page of the application of selected customers a banner inviting them to become a partner at fintech.

To accept, interested parties must:

Click on the “Learn more” option and then “I want to!” Watch or skip the show explanation videos Click “I want to participate in NuSócios” Enter your four-digit password to complete registration

Once this procedure is completed, the bank will send an email confirming the registration and explaining the next steps of the investment.

An important point is that NuSócios participants will only be able to trade the BDR ceded by the bank after 12 months of issuing the certificate.

Can non-customers purchase Nubank BDRs?

Yes. Anyone who is not a fintech customer and is interested in acquiring Nubank BDRs can have access to the investment. All you need to do is have a brokerage account linked to the CVM.

What are the advantages of BDR?

The corporate finance analyst at Arêa Leão Consultoria Empresarial, João Lucas Pinheiro Frota, emphasizes that the main advantage of this type of product is the reduction of bureaucracy.

This is because the investor would be betting on an international asset without needing to open an account abroad.

Furthermore, it is a way to increase the diversification of the portfolio with assets in foreign currencies.

What are the disadvantages of BDR?

Among the disadvantages, one of those that draw attention is that the BDR holders are not partners in the company.

Frota explains that, as the BDR is received, the investor is not considered a partner and does not have all the rights that a shareholder would have, such as the right to vote.

Another disadvantage is that the product is out of tax exemption for sales of up to R$ 20 thousand per month.

A characteristic that can be positive or negative is the interference of exchange variation in the profitability of the BDR.

According to Fleet, if the stock goes up 20%, but the exchange rate drops the same 20%, in the end, the profitability will be zero. The same goes in reverse