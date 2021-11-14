How to delete a website from Safari history

Rather than clearing your device’s entire Safari browsing history, did you know that you can delete a specific access? Through the search field of the resource, you can find one or more visited websites that you want to delete and select to clear them from your access history.

This procedure can be performed on both iPhone and iPad Safari, as well as on Mac. Read and better understand how to do it in the steps below.

How to clear a specific website from Safari history

On iPhone or iPad

Open Safari on your device and click on the book icon in the footer menu. In the screen that will open, select the “History” tab at the top — symbolized by the clock icon — to open a list with all the websites you’ve visited in chronological order. Search for the access you want to delete and drag it from right to left. You will see, in red, an action to delete this specific site from your iPhone or iPad Safari history.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Delete a specific website from your iPhone or iPad Safari history. Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

on Mac

Open Safari on your Mac and, in the menu bar, click “History” to open a list of all the websites you’ve visited in chronological order. Search for the access you want to delete and click on it with the right mouse button. In the options window that will open, click on the action to delete this specific site from your Mac’s Safari history.