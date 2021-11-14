how to know the value and consult the registration

Caixa Econômica Federal starts, next Wednesday (17), the payment schedule of the Auxílio Brasil, a new income transfer program of the federal government, replacing the Bolsa Família. Many people, however, still have doubts about the value of the benefit and whether they have an active registration for receipt.

According to the decree edited by President Jair Bolsonaro, the average amount of Auxílio Brasil will be R$ 217.18 monthly in November. It is worth remembering, however, that the program has several benefits, each with its own value.

The increase to R$ 400, promised by the federal government, depends on the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, which allows the payment of precatório in installments for up to ten years and changes the calculation of the expenditure ceiling. If approved, the proposal opens up a space of BRL 91.5 billion in the ceiling for 2022, of which approximately BRL 50 billion will be used to fund the increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil.

What are the benefits of Auxílio Brasil?

Early Childhood Benefit: monthly amount of R$130 per person – includes families with children up to 36 months old.

Family Membership Benefit: in the monthly amount of R$ 65 per member – different from the current structure of Bolsa Família, which limits the benefit to young people up to 17 years old, it will also be aimed at young people aged 18 to 21 incomplete, with the aim of encouraging this group to stay in studies to complete at least one level of formal schooling.

Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: calculated per member and paid within the limit of one benefit per beneficiary family – if, after receiving the previous benefits, the family’s monthly per capita income does not exceed the extreme poverty line, it will be entitled to financial support without limitations related to the number of members of the family nucleus. The value of this benefit will be the result of the difference between the value of the extreme poverty line (BRL 100), plus BRL 0.01 (one cent), and the monthly income per capita, multiplied by the number of family members, rounded up to the immediately higher multiple of BRL 2, and respecting the minimum value of BRL 25 per family member. Also read: Bolsa do Povo SP card: find out how to make an inquiry or register for benefits

school sports assistance: in the amount of R$100, referring to each of the twelve monthly installments of the benefit and R$1 thousand, referring to the single installment, per family. It is intended for students aged between 12 and 17 years old who are members of beneficiary families of Auxílio Brasil and who stand out in official competitions of the Brazilian school games system.

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: in the amount of R$100, referring to each of the twelve monthly installments of the benefit and R$1 thousand, referring to the single installment, per family. For students who perform well in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. There is no maximum number of beneficiaries.

Child Citizen Assistance: in the amount of R$ 200 for families with children enrolled in part-time and R$ 300 for families with children enrolled in full-time. It is aimed at the person responsible for a family with children up to 48 months old who are not able to earn a source of income, but who cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network. The amount will be paid until the child completes 48 months of life and the limit per family unit will still be regulated.

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: paid in monthly installments of R$ 200, for up to 36 months, to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único. This benefit is limited to one per person and per family.

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: paid in monthly installments of R$ 200, starting in the month following proof of formal employment relationship, for anyone on the Auxílio Brasil payroll and providing proof of employment relationship. This benefit is also limited to one per person and per family.

Check the registration in Auxílio Brasil

With 17 million families incorporated, Auxílio Brasil will have about 2.5 million more families than the 14.6 million covered by Bolsa Família and that will automatically be included in the new program.

According to the decree signed by President Bolsonaro, Auxílio Brasil will assist families in situations of:

extreme poverty, characterized by monthly per capita family income in the amount of up to R$ 100.00 (one hundred reais), called “extreme poverty line”; and

poverty, characterized by the monthly per capita family income in the amount between R$ 100.01 (one hundred reais and one cent) and R$ 200.00 (two hundred reais), called the “poverty line”.

So that people can check if they are entitled to the benefit, Caixa will make available, in the next few days, a new application. “The beneficiary can check the availability of their benefit through the new Auxílio Brasil App or calling the Caixa ao Cidadão Service, on the telephone number 111”, informed the bank. The tool will replace the Bolsa Família application.

The app should be released to users gradually in virtual stores, to avoid system congestion and allow everyone to download the app. There will also be a telephone channel: the Caixa ao Cidadão Service, on number 111.

The channels for withdrawing the benefit and consulting information follow the same. ATMs, lottery units, Caixa Aqui correspondents, in addition to Caixa branches can be used.

How to receive the Brazil Aid

Those who are not yet on CadÚnico need to register at the nearest Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS), proving their situation of poverty or extreme poverty. It is noteworthy, however, that it is still unclear whether those who are already registered in CadÚnico and do not meet the Bolsa Família criteria will queue for Brazil Aid or whether they will automatically receive the benefit.

The best way to find out if the family is already registered and if they need to update the information is through the Meu CadÚnico app. The tool informs you if the registration is out of date or in the process of investigation and allows the printing of receipts.

Low-income families not yet enrolled in the CadÚnico must register and those who are already in the program must update their information, since the lack of updating leads to the exclusion of registration in the CadÚnico after four years.

The update can only be done at a CRAS or at CadÚnico or Bolsa Família service stations. In case of change of address, telephone, marital status, monthly income or in events of birth, adoption or death in the family, the record must be updated as soon as possible.

The person responsible for the family must carry at least one document per family member. The following are accepted: birth certificates, marriage certificate, RG, CPF, work card and voter registration card.

Brazil 2021 Aid Calendar

Payment of the new benefit starts on November 17th. The program will follow the Bolsa Família calendar, which pays on the last ten business days of each month, based on the final digit of the Social Registration Number (NIS), starting with beneficiaries ending 1 and ending with beneficiaries ending 0. Check below :

November

NIS Final 1: November 17, 2021

NIS final 2: November 18, 2021

NIS Final 3: November 19, 2021

NIS Final 4: November 22, 2021

NIS Final 5: November 23, 2021

NIS final 6: 24 November 2021

NIS final 7: 25 November 2021

NIS final 8: 26 November 2021

NIS final 9: 29 November 2021

NIS final 0: November 30, 2021

December