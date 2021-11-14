How to save on grocery shopping? Check out 3 important tips!







Potatoes are one of the foods that make the staple food basket the most Photo: Shutterstock / Finance and Entrepreneurship

This week, the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socio-Economic Studies (Dieese) announced that the value of the basic food basket rose again in October, reaching a cost of R$700. rose more than 30% in Brazil.

And with prices so high, it’s common for most of the population to leave out important products so that food fits their budget. According to Dieese himself, it would be necessary for the minimum wage in the country was BRL 5,886.50 so that this value of the basic food basket was equivalent to the expenses.

Also according to the survey, a worker needed 118 hours and 45 minutes to purchase a food basket in the month of October. And this amount further compromises low-income families who need to spend around 60% of their salary to keep food up to date.

Among the foods that registered the most high are:

Potatoes, which ranged from 15% to 33%;

Coffee, with variations around 10%;

Tomato, with a high of up to 55%.

In addition to these, there are also foods such as sugar, soy oil, milk, butter and beans. The only food that registered a drop was prime beef, due to the drop in exports with China’s veto of Brazilian beef. But even so, prices remain high for most of the population.

With that in mind, we have separated some tips that can be useful when shopping. Read on and see ways to save on product purchases for the month!

1. Make a fixed shopping list

To avoid unnecessary expenses or expenses that may go beyond what you can afford, create a fixed shopping list. It will help you guide the essential foods for your month or week, without waste.

In addition list will help you save. After all, being aware of what is necessary or not, you can include or cut food that has not ended up in your home, for example.

This way, it is easier to prevent food from spoiling or unnecessary expenses.

2. Establish the quantities

After putting together this fixed list of foods, it is important to understand what the required quantities for each product. Foods that spoil easily should be purchased close to their consumption period to avoid wastage.

Vegetables and vegetables are often purchased in large quantities for the month. However, depending on storage, they can easily end up in the trash due to decay.

If the value is good, it is worth buying and finding ways to preserve these products, such as store frozen and defrost as you use it.

Finally, it is worth remembering: the more you know about the amount spent during the period between one purchase and another, the better!

3. Compare product prices

It is also vital that you are constantly monitoring the values ​​offered at supermarkets. For this, you can access the websites of markets near you, check the inserts and understand what is the best price for your pocket.

Currently, there are mobile apps like Pinngo and MeuCarrinho where you can monitor food prices and buy from those that offer the lowest value!

In addition, there are markets that have their own discount systems. Therefore, it is important to register your data and take advantage of these promotions.

Now that you know how to save more on shopping, how about sharing this article with someone who also needs to know?