Hyundai Shows Restyled Version of Crete Sport Utility Vehicle | Cars

Disclosure Hyundai Crete is not expected to arrive in Brazil between the end of 2023 with the most visible changes ahead

Hyundai decides to leave Crete with the same face as Tucson and the Santa Cruz pickup in some markets, starting with Indonesia. In Brazil, where the SUV was launched at the end of August, it will take some time for the front restyling to be adopted, somewhere around two to three years.

Who thought the front of the Hyundai Crete

from the dubious 2022 line, you might like the new front end better, with headlamps built into the ends of the bumper and daytime running lights, in an elevated position and that invade part of the front grille. Also highlighted are the contours of the air intakes, which end up giving a sporty look to the car.

The bodywork, however, remains unchanged, with ties at the waist and deep creases on the sides to convey the idea of ​​strength. In addition, Hyundai decided to adopt new wheel sets.

But, on the back, you’ll see that the Crete

it also hasn’t changed compared to the versions currently sold in Brazil, with flashlights that use LED instead of conventional light bulbs.

Inside, the Hyundai SUV

with new front also hardly changes. They only included configurable ambient light among the available items, as well as new color combinations of the coverings in combination with the panel. The multimedia center is the same, as well as the digital display and configurable in the cluster

.

And in the mechanical set continue the same options offered until now. So when the Crete

change in Brazil, which should happen between 2023 and 2024, the SUV

should continue to be sold with the 1.0 turbo engine, which yields 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm of torque at 1,500 rpm or 2.0 aspirated 167 hp and 20.6 kgfm from high 4,700 rpm, both coupled to the six-speed automatic transmission .