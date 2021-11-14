‘I’ll play one more or not’, asks Rafael Sóbis to Cruzeiro

Apparently, the 36-year-old forward Rafael Sóbis. he wants to say goodbye to the lawns with the approval of the Cruzeiro fans. In a post on Twitter, this Saturday (13), the athlete asked: “Do I play one more game or not?”

Do I play one more or not? — Rafael Sobis (@rafaelsobis) November 13, 2021

Rafael Sóbis announced his retirement as a soccer player last Tuesday (9), after Cruzeiro’s 2-0 victory over Brusque, at Mineirão.

The club plans a farewell for the 36-year-old striker. He is seen as an important name in the team’s history, for which he won two national titles: the 2017 and 2018 editions of the Copa do Brasil.

Also on Twitter, and minutes later, Cruzeiro answered the question: “Uncle Sóbis, listen to the requests of our Blue Nation! You deserve it and so do we!”.

Uncle Sóbis, listen to the requests of our Blue Nation! 💙 You deserve it and so do we!#SóMaisUmaSóbis https://t.co/Fe4bEkpJYg — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruise) November 13, 2021

