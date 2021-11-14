‘I’m about to ring the bell,’ says MC Gui, wanting to give up

The situation is far from easy for some participants of “The 13th Farm”, reality show from RecordTV. This Saturday, November 13th, MC GUI vented with Solange Gomes and Aline Mineiro about some nightmares you’re having often.

“I could have a family video activity. I can’t stand having nightmares about my wife anymore, my God. The nightmares are just that she’s not waiting for me. I swear to God. Today I woke up almost crying,” he said.

The singer also stated that sometimes he even thinks about giving up on the reality show. “I’m about to ring the bell to see if she’s there waiting for me.”

“But you didn’t do anything,” Solange consoled. “No, I didn’t do anything. But this madhouse here, looks like a madhouse. I just think f****,” he replied.

MC GUI COMMENTS ON RICH ATTITUDE

At dawn this Saturday, November 13th, Rich Melquiades had a really tense fight with Dayane Mello. Then, the consequences of what happened ended up in the room of “A Fazenda 13” (Record TV). The pedestrians began to talk about the behavior of Alagoas, somewhat aggressive for the night, and Mc Gui expressed his opinion.

At first, Solange Gomes said that the comedian could start another fight within the program, if they were to talk to him. Then, Mc Gui said that he has never felt so intimidated by the presence of the ex-MTV. On the contrary, his aggressive form always took a step of insecurity.

“He only fights with women,” said the actress. So Mc Gui agreed: “He doesn’t do this chest to chest with me.” valentine, however, hit a more coherent line, even though he disagrees with the pawn. “But he never did that to me. He never did that!”, he highlighted.

