“I’m going to touch Hamilton’s wing”

Sebastian Vettel made fun of the whole situation experienced by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen before the F1 Sprint race. This Saturday (13), after the race, the German joked with Aston Martin saying that he would touch the opponent’s car.

The seven-time champion experienced a major setback in his GP in São Paulo. After detecting an irregularity in his DRS, the Englishman was disqualified and lost pole-position for this Saturday’s race, starting last.

Despite the bad luck, he managed to climb the peloton and crossed the finish line in fifth position. It turns out that the driver still has to pay a penalty of five places for changing the combustion engine and then starts tenth in the GP.

During all this, Verstappen was also being investigated. It turns out that after Friday’s timing, the Dutchman touched his opponent’s rear wing and, in the end, was fined 50,000 euros [cerca de R$ 312 mil].

With the whole situation, Vettel took the opportunity to make fun. After the Sprint dispute, the four-time champion commented to the team “thank you guys. I think I’m going to touch Hamilton’s rear wing now.” One engineer promptly replied “no, it’s too expensive”.

Then Sebastian tried to clarify the situation. “I’m just kidding. I’ll try the front wing, maybe it’s 25 thousand [euros]”.