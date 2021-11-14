‘I’m in shock’, says bus driver from accident with deaths and injuries at Oswaldo Cruz | Paraíba Valley and Region

The driver of the collective involved in the accident with deaths and injuries on the Oswaldo Cruz highway says he is in a state of shock. Edson Santana Sabino, 44, was on a chartered trip to Paraty, in Rio de Janeiro, when the collective capsized and six people died, including his eight-year-old daughter.

“I’m in shock, being medicated to bear it. I’m not able to remember what happened yesterday”, said the driver.

Edson worked as a collective driver and even provided services for a public transport company in the capital. On days off, he chartered vehicles for group tours, as a way to earn extra income.

This Saturday (13) he brought a group from the south of São Paulo, most of them colleagues and acquaintances with whom he had already worked in other companies. On the tour, he decided to include his eight-year-old daughter, Ana Júlia Sabino.

In the accident, six people died, including Edson’s daughter. The girl’s body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Caraguatatuba and until this Sunday morning (14) had already been released. At g1, Edson said he needed to be medicated after learning about his daughter’s death. The family did not disclose information about the wake and burial.

Tourist bus that suffered an accident on the Oswaldo Cruz highway is withdrawn

According to Artesp, the bus rented by Edson had up-to-date documentation and licenses. What the police are investigating is whether the accident happened during an attempt to circumvent the inspection of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT). For interstate transport, the model for the trip proposed by Edson’s freight, it would be necessary to have a license from the agency, which he did not have.

The inspectors suspect that he has gone through Ubatuba, from where he would try, irregularly, to go to Paraty.

Edson told police at the scene of the accident that he did not know that bus traffic was not allowed on Oswaldo Cruz and that he was guided by the GPS to follow the road. On the mountain range he was spotted by agents of the Department of Roads and Highways (DER) who asked him not to continue his journey. On the way back, he lost control of the vehicle, which overturned.

2 out of 3 Bus involved in accident had two floors and carried 66 passengers, in addition to the driver — Photo: Reproduction The bus involved in the accident had two floors and carried 66 passengers, in addition to the driver — Photo: Reproduction

The Oswaldo Cruz highway has been restricted for the transit of collectives and trucks since 2014, due to the risk of accidents. There are signs on the road that indicate that traffic is prohibited in the area.

Furthermore, the dynamics of the accident are also investigated by the police. In the police report it is stated that in depositions passengers reported that a vehicle in the opposite direction would have overtaken and invaded the lane where the collective was following. The driver tried to swerve, but the bus tipped over and the side hit a concrete wall.

To g1, one of the passengers said that he noticed the maneuvers and that Edson would have tried to save the group from an accident, but the collective destabilized and fell.

The collective’s tachograph was seized by the police. The agents did not disclose the speed of the bus at the time of the accident, but they said that the item is going to the experts. The Civil Police also said that they must listen to the driver, but that they did not take his testimony this Saturday (13) because he needed to be sedated after learning of his daughter’s death.

3 of 3 Solange was 47 years old and traveling with her boyfriend — Photo: Personal Archive Solange was 47 years old and traveling with her boyfriend — Photo: Personal Archive

In all, six people died in the accident. However, only Ana Júlia and Solange Santana Novaes, 47 years old, would have been identified. According to the Civil Police’s police report, the other victims were said to have injuries that made recognition impossible and depended on DNA testing.

The g1 found that part of the fatal victims would have injuries to the face and amputation of limbs. In the police report, the police also recorded that two human legs were collected at the scene, which the paramedics in the emergency room were unable to specify who they belonged to.

The bodies of the victims are at the Instituto Médico Legal (IML) in Caraguatatuba.

Santa Casa de Ubatuba receives victims of the bus accident on the Oswaldo Cruz highway

Of the 34 wounded who were rescued at Santa Casa de Ubatuba, only one remains hospitalized in the city. The second patient was referred to a hospital in São Paulo.

The nine people who were taken to the Hospital Regional de Taubaté remain hospitalized. Three of them are in serious condition.

The city of Ubatuba informed that it released a van to transport patients who were discharged and who are still in the city so that they can be sent to São Paulo.

Civil Police investigates cause of tourist bus accident in Oswaldo Cruz

What does the company that owns the bus says

The collective was chartered in a particle form from the company Viação Arca. According to the company, Edson was not a driver they hired or had a relationship with Viação.