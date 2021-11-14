?I’m such a sucker,? says Lizi after talking about Dayane

On this Saturday night, a speech by Dayane Mello aroused the revolt of ex-peon Lizaiane Gutierrez. Along with other confined, the model met in the room of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) to talk about funny moments that lived until now within the reality.

Commenting on Gutierrez’s lipstick, Day stated that, on one of the occasions, the ex-pean was looking like the Joker, the American name for the Joker character. “Did she look like the? What’s that movie like? Joker? Joker,” he snapped.

A short time later, Lizi, who had a declared fan of the model, made a first statement and was quite shaken by the episode: “I’m sick and tired of supporting people and just getting stabbed from behind. I don’t learn. I really think. that everyone I consider has the same for me, I know it wasn’t the first time and it won’t be the last time, but it still hurts. I was super criticized for supporting the person, and now this.”

Later, the outcast wrote in a string of Twitter posts: “I just saw something disappointing and in a moment I’ll speak up. How disgusting! No words for what I just watched.” He continued: “I’m really a sucker, I don’t know how I still supported this person. Rico was never wrong, I apologize to my friend’s fans. No comment.”

