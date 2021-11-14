In a cult, Marília Mendonça’s mother vents about the pain of losing her daughter

posted on 11/12/2021 2:35 PM / updated on 11/12/2021 2:40 PM



(credit: Instagram/Reproduction)

Ruth Dias, mother of Marília Mendonça, vented about the difficulty she is having in dealing with her daughter’s early death, after a plane crash last week. According to information from G1, a cult was held in Goiânia, restricted to family and close friends.

“I want to thank my family who are all here. Guys, the loss is great, it’s too much pain. I lost my brother, I lost my daughter and a producer who was almost a son, but God has strengthened me,” said Ruth.

The artist’s mother thanked everyone for their support: “What Marília really wanted is for us to come cheer up the name of God. Thank and praise God for the 26 years that God left her with me. For the legacy she left here. Good thing. daughter, good mother”.

In addition to Ruth, ex-boyfriend Murilo Huff, the duos Maiara and Maraisa and Henrique and Juliano and Hugo Henrique were also present at the ceremony. Léo Dias Mendonça Ruff, Marília’s one-year-old son, was not at church.

“We are going to worship God. Let us value you, because she is no longer here with us. And the joy we have today is because she went in peace. She met Jesus, so we know she had salvation,” pastor Vilma Mello told G1, before the service.