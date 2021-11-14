In a new “decision”, Grêmio faces América Mineiro to stay alive in Serie A

Grêmio’s desperate fight to escape relegation in the Brazilian Championship has another decisive confrontation this Saturday. Tricolor enters the field to face América-MG, at 6:30 pm, at the Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the 32nd round. Saying that Vagner Mancini’s team needs the victory is a redundancy. Even having won the three points against Fluminense, on Tuesday, Grêmio is still in second place. And starting today, the team will have to seek the exit of the Z-4 ​​without its main player. Douglas Costa, injured, is out of the match.

– Follow in real time América Mineiro x Grêmio for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão

Just when he managed to have a sequence of games and had been growing in performance, the forward suffered a muscle injury in the adductor in his left thigh. “He had been limping for a few games, feeling the adductor. On Wednesday, he presented a lot of pain”, revealed the vice-presidential soccer team, Dénis Abrahão. Grêmio did not give a deadline for the return to the pitch and limited itself to saying that the athlete will be evaluated daily, but Douglas Costa should be away for three weeks. A significant embezzlement for a team that needs solutions in the final stretch of the championship.

Vagner Mancini is well acquainted with the América team, which he commanded before joining Grêmio. With the absence of Douglas Costa, the coach will have to choose between Alisson and Elias, as Ferreira returns to the team after being preserved in the victory over Flu. Another possibility is to remove Campaz from the team, centralize Alisson and play with Ferreira and Elias in the extremes. In midfield, Thiago Santos returns from suspension, but has no guaranteed place, as Lucas Silva and Mateus Sarará gave a good response in the last game. Bruno Cortez is also back from suspension and can resume his title. Grêmio needs to win five of the eight games that remain in the Brasileirão.

Brazilian Championship – 31st round

Guild

Brenno; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva and Mateus Sarará (Campaz); Alisson, Elias (Ferreira) and Diego Souza. Technician: Vagner Mancini.

america miner

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Ricardo Silva, Eduardo and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Ale and Juninho; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Zárate. Coach: Marquinhos Santos.





Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Alex Ang Ribeiro and Daniel Luis Marques (SP)

VAR: Pericles Bassols Pegado Cortez (SP)

Date and time: Saturday, November 13 at 6:30 pm

Local: Arena Independência, Belo Horizonte (MG).