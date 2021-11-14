In agreement by League, clubs defined TV money division

The clubs took a step towards advancing the possible sale of part of the Liga do Brasileiro in an agreement made with the company Kodajas. This initial agreement already provides for a model for distributing money between the league’s teams. The formula is inspired by the Premier League.

The agreement was signed a month ago by the following clubs: Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos, São Paulo, Red Bull Bragantino, Flamengo, Vasco, Botafogo, Grêmio, Internacional, Atlético-MG, Cruzeiro, Bahia, Ceará, Fortaleza, Cuiabá, Atlético- GO and Chapecoense. There are therefore 15 teams from Serie A, and three teams from Serie B.

The document is a letter of intent to receive an offer from the company Kodajas to purchase a percentage of part of the League. The idea is for the company to offer an investment of US$1 billion (R$5.4 billion). In exchange, a percentage of up to 25% of the league would be left, that is, of all its income. There is still no obligation to sell.

If this agreement goes ahead, the terms of how the money should be distributed among the clubs are already signed. The model is inspired by the Premier League. The formula for the English championship is 50% of the revenue divided equally, 25% by exhibition of matches and 25% by position in the table. It was not possible to obtain the exact terms, but the distribution would take place this way.

This type of agreement is a step forward for the League of Clubs because there was fear of disagreement at the time of revenue sharing. Currently, clubs like Flamengo and Corinthians are guaranteed higher pay-per-view payments. The Open and Closed TV contracts with Globo, however, already provide for the distribution of money with rules based on exhibition and position.

If the agreement with Kodajas does not go forward, clubs can still use their division system for the League regardless of who the buyer is.

The initial investment of R$5.4 billion would go to clubs to improve their initial structure. The money was raised together with the Advent fund. This is a great attraction for joining the League. But internally, there were discussions as to whether it would be better to develop the league before selling a part of it.

It is certain that the letter of intent signed with Kodajas is a first step. There will still be a negotiation for values, percentages and terms. Furthermore, if all goes well, clubs would have to decide whether to actually take over the organization of the championship, or whether the league will only sell commercially. The preference is for the first option.