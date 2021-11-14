In an interview, Ryan Reynolds says that a fellow at Marvel made a deal with the devil

Recently, the actor Paul Rudd It was named the sexiest man in the world by the magazine people, something that was widely approved by fans on the Internet, as the actor, who plays the Ant Man in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe, it has been a favorite of the public for a long time.

Now, in a guest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds, star of Deadpool, made a joke with his colleague, saying that Paul Rudd made a pact with the Devil to be able to maintain beauty and youth.

Both the audience and Jimmy Fallon himself were amused by the actor’s declaration of Red alert, who even said that Paul is one of the nicest guys in the industry. Check out the full statement:

“I’m happy for Paul because, first of all, he’s possibly the coolest human being in all of show business. He is not aging because of his covenant with Satan.” “Or he just drinks breast milk from a blue whale or something. I heard he does something weird. And I want to enter. I want to be as much Benjamin Button of all this life as we can be.”

After that, the actor was asked if he has any idea what it is. The Shrink Next Door, Apple TV+’s psychological drama show, which has Paul Rudd in the humorous role.

“It’s kind of like a sequel to the Ant Man. It’s in the Ant-Man universe. It is adjacent to Ant-Man. It doesn’t shrink the body by itself. But, he’s a psychiatrist, so he likes psychiatrist things. Paul is the psychiatrist. He’s the psychiatrist, right? He minimizes himself in relationships, which is sort of like Ant-Man, right?” he joked. This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The actor even joked that the series is a product of the MCU and that it takes place in phase 16 of Marvel.

On another television show, Reynolds commented further on Rudd’s work, saying:

“I just heard about this morning. I’m very excited. I think this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him”, joked Reynolds. “He’s going to be shy. He will be shy, humble. If I knew what I know now, I wouldn’t. You have to take this opportunity. If I had her now, I’m not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me. I wandered the world holding my People magazine full of ears, going from town to town, sewing my wild oats like some kind of naked magic gardener. It would be amazing.”