In Dubai, Bolsonaro says he cannot pay R$90 billion in court orders

This Saturday (13), President Bolsonaro (no party) stated that he cannot pay R$90 billion in court orders without breaking the spending ceiling rule and also said that it is more difficult for the PEC to pass the Senate than the Chamber. The speech was made during a conversation with the press in Dubai, during Expo 2020.

On the precatório, which are government debts recognized by the courts and with mandatory payment, he said that the PEC, which would reduce the value, is “more difficult” to pass in the Senate than in the Chamber, where it was approved this week. This value refers to how much the government would have to pay in 2022 if the PEC is not approved. With the PEC, the value goes to R$ 44 billion.

“We cannot pay 90 billion next year within the ceiling, because everything would stop in Brazil. Is the goal to stop everything in Brazil? We are in parliament negotiating this”, he says.

The PEC dos Precatório foresees two main changes in relation to the legislation in force: establishing a limit for the payment of precatório each year and the alteration of the rule for the ceiling of public expenses. As a result, the government gains fiscal space to spend more next year – an election year – and pay an Auxílio Brasil of R$400.

Bolsonaro has been talking a lot about court orders in his latest interviews. He claims that the lawsuits have been piling up over the years and that it is now up to his government to pay. He claims that this debt would belong to the FHC government, for example. But, in reality, court orders are judged in lengthy processes in most cases, and are not decided overnight. All recent governments have had to pay court orders.

Visit to Dubai

Also during the trip, Bolsonaro said he was “attacked” at COP 26, the UN Climate Conference, in Glasgow. He was not present at the event, but members went to represent the country. Brazil has been the target of criticism from various entities and governments around the world for the way it has dealt with deforestation and its impact on climate change.

““COP-26, right? There is a place where almost everyone presents their problems for others to solve. You can see, China, India, the United States didn’t sign anything. We are the ones who contribute the most to the non-emission of greenhouse gases and, sometimes, the more we pay the bill, the more we are attacked”, he says.

Both the United States and China signed, last Wednesday (10), at COP 26, a commitment agreement against the release of carbon into the atmosphere. Both are the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases across the globe.

Bolsonaro will spend a week traveling to the Middle East, his next stops are Abu Dhabi, Bahrain (the capital, Manama) and Qatar (the capital, Doha).

