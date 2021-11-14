In Dubai, Guedes says that Brazil seeks ‘petrodollars’ for investments in the country | Policy

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Sunday (14), during an official trip to Dubai, that Brazil is seeking “petrodollars” to finance investment programs in the country.

Guedes spoke to the press during the opening of an aviation fair, Dubai Airshow. President Jair Bolsonaro also participated in the event. This Saturday (13) the Brazilian government’s delegation arrived in Dubai, for a week-long trip to the Middle East, which also includes visits to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Qatar.

The minister highlighted the partnership program between the federal government and private and foreign capital. In Guedes’ view, this model will boost investments in the country.

“Here are the petrodollars. We made a big move in the late 1980s, after the oil shock, to catch this recycling of resources. But, at that time, it was with debt. We did an infrastructure expansion based on Indebtedness. Now we are going to participate in our investment programs, in our investment partnerships,” stated the minister.

Asked about the volume of resources that the government would be able to guarantee on this trip to the Middle East, Guedes said that he still doesn’t have the projection, but that the important thing is to get investors to engage.

“The number is difficult. The important thing is to ensure their participation. For example, we had good news. They will be present now, in the oil and natural gas auctions that we are going to hold,” he informed.

At a time when the economic recovery, after the shock of the Covid pandemic, is showing signs of deceleration, with rising inflation, persistent unemployment and a drop in activities in some sectors, Guedes once again said that Brazil will surprise positively.

He mentioned that investments of R$700 billion are already guaranteed in the government’s partnership programs. Guedes admitted, however, that interest rates should continue to rise to contain inflation, as the Central Bank has already warned.

“So we are very optimistic. We think that… The growth of the Brazilian economy is already contracted. Interest rates will rise a little to fight inflation, but growth is contracted. There are R$ 700 billion already committed, excluding work that we are going to continue doing”, explained the minister.

Bolsonaro toured the aviation fair in Dubai