In reports to a support group in Brazil, Afghan women tell their reasons for fleeing the Taliban

BRASILIA — On Aug. 16, the day after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, a video recorded at the airport in Kabul showed a striking image: terrified people were hanging from an American C-17 transport plane, trying to leave the country. Three months later, the fundamentalist group continues to terrorize families, who seek refuge in Brazil and other countries.

Seven magistrates: After a request for help, the first Afghan judges threatened by the Taliban arrive in Brazil

Women — who were banned from working and studying under the Taliban’s first government in the 1990s — are among the main victims. GLOBO had access to statements from several of them who want to leave Afghanistan. They have either suffered persecution from the fundamentalist group that now governs the Central Asian country or fear persecution, so reports are published anonymously.

These are moving stories and, in some cases, appalling, sent to the Brazil-Afghanistan Coalition. The entity brings together civil society organizations and class entities, such as magistrates. The coalition’s objective is to care for vulnerable and persecuted Afghan families who, in some way, suffer violence and are at risk of life.

humanitarian crisis:More than half of the Afghan population will suffer from food insecurity in winter, UN warns

José Prado, coordinator of the coalition and president of Abuna, an NGO that has been working for 13 years with the reception of refugees, highlights that there is a generation of women who lived a period of greater civil liberties and are now targeted by the Taliban: journalists, artists, educators , judges. There are also people who worked for foreign organizations and governments during the 20 years of occupation of the country by NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) forces, were left behind and now fear reprisals.

“Everything to do with freedom of speech, religious freedom and autonomy, the Taliban wants to destroy,” Prado said.

International appeal:Taliban victim Malala launches petition to return girls to schools in Afghanistan

Strategies for the removal of these people from Afghanistan are not revealed by the entities that help them, but the process of coming to Brazil was interrupted a few days ago, with a new policy adopted by the Pakistani authorities. According to information supplied by the coalition, Afghans who managed to flee to the neighboring country are being prevented from leaving Pakistani territory, even with a humanitarian visa granted by the Brazilian government.

—Pakistan alleges that these people entered illegally. These are families that were already vulnerable, sold everything they had, risked to cross the border. There are people who walked 40, 50 kilometers in the middle of the mountains — said José Prado.

barriers:After granting a humanitarian visa, the Brazilian government creates obstacles for Afghans who want to come to the country

169 contemplated

Itamaraty said it had asked the Pakistani authorities to maintain the policy of regularizing Afghans who received a Brazilian visa. On Thursday, Islamabad indicated that this procedure will resume. According to Itamaraty, 90 people already have visas in hand and are awaiting authorization to leave the country, and 110 visas have been requested. “It is hoped, therefore, that Brazil will be able to continue its policy of humanitarian acceptance,” informed the folder.

The humanitarian visa was granted by Brazil to Afghans in early September. Until last Tuesday, 169 people had been covered, according to Itamaraty. The measure does not provide for the rescue in Afghanistan, by the Brazilian government, of potential beneficiaries. As Brazil does not have an embassy in Kabul, visas must be sought at embassies in Pakistan, Russia, Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Know more

To the point Who will foot the global warming bill?



Lauro and Gabeira The link between Bolsonaro and Valdemar Costa Neto



Malu is ON Fernanda Montenegro: “Bolsonaro is vomiting, a stab in the belly”



CBN Panorama Last day of negotiations at COP26; Bolsonaro in the Middle East; and hearing must end Britney’s guardianship





Read some of the testimonies of women seeking help to get out of Afghanistan:

Teacher: ‘I was seriously injured with a whip’

“The week the Taliban arrived in Kabul, I was on my way to school, and two armed men stopped me and asked where I was going and where my husband was. I replied that I was a teacher at the girls’ school and that I was going to teach. I mentioned that my husband couldn’t leave the house because he used to work for the government. They said I couldn’t go to work anymore. They went to the school and told the teachers and students not to enter the place anymore. When the girls heard the news that they were no longer allowed to study, they cried a lot.

Back to the past:Executions and amputations will happen again in Afghanistan, says minister of the new Taliban government

I tried to go back to school. I’ve joined protests for our rights, but we don’t have a positive response. I am a mother of five children. I have not received a salary for three months, and my husband, who had an important post in the previous government, is unemployed. We decided to leave the country and look for the USA, Canada and Brazil. I went to get my passport. The place was packed, mostly with women. While waiting for my turn, Taliban men started beating women. I was seriously injured with a whip. There was a journalist filming everything, and she was captured and taken to an unknown place.”

Student: ‘I lost everything, and my dreams disappeared’

“I live with my husband and my 2-year-old son. We don’t feel safe here. I was about to finish high school this year and go to university, but I lost everything, and my dreams faded when the Taliban took over. They do not accept in their government any other party or member of society. The rights of women and ethnic minorities are not recognised. Girls can no longer continue their studies at school. They are prohibited from working and participating in society later.

Backspace: Taliban exchanges Ministry of Women for Ministry of Promoting Virtue

In this uncertain situation, no one is safe. It is very difficult to survive here. When I was in school, I organized several programs and campaigns to make women aware of their rights. I teach short-term classes for illiterate women to educate themselves. Now I get a lot of threats. In addition, my husband worked for the government and for an international institution. He doesn’t feel safe and fears being denounced. I am very worried about the life of my son, who is only 2 years old. Your future is completely murky here. I thank the Brazilian government for understanding our situation.”

Doctor: ‘I can’t do my job here anymore’

“I am a woman who studied and graduated from the Faculty of Medicine. My specialty is ultrasound. In addition, I have been working with vulnerable people in foreign NGOs for over six years. I’m a Hazara ethnic academic [minoria que segue o ramo xiita do Islã, historicamente perseguida pelos talibãs, que são fundamentalistas sunitas]. My husband is a doctor and a military man.

‘A woman alone is curious to them’:Reporter tells about his trip back to Afghanistan by the Taliban

For all these reasons, my family and I are threatened with our lives. With the arrival of the Taliban, I lost my job because they don’t allow women to work. In addition to the serious problem I have to help with my family’s expenses, I can no longer do my job here. I have big dreams in the medical field and big goals in helping human beings, but everything has become impossible in Afghanistan now. In fact, we’ve all given up hope of continuing to live and promote our ideals in Afghanistan. Fortunately, Brazil is one of my favorite countries, where I can achieve my goals and dreams. I also have Brazilian friends, whose honesty, behavior and work make me feel attracted to knowing and living with Brazilians.”

Cooperant: ‘I worked in an international organization’

“I work defending the fundamental rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, and my last job was with an international body. But since the Taliban took over, I can’t do what I like anymore and I’ve had a bad time. On one trip, the Taliban arrested my brother and only released him after negotiations with my husband. Another time my brother-in-law came to our house because he worked for a non-governmental organization. My brother-in-law ran away at that moment, but I know these men will come back.

Restrictions: Afghan universities are back in business, but with curtains and screens in classrooms to separate women from men

The other day, after a visit to my sister, we were on our way home and a Taliban vehicle, full of armed men, stopped us and told my husband to get out of the car. They asked us why I wasn’t wearing a burqa. My daughter is just a child and she always asks me if the Taliban will kill us. The recent news is that the Taliban announced that people who were working with international organizations should step forward. If they don’t and are discovered, they will be severely punished.”

Nurse: ‘Armed group expelled me from the hospital’

“I’ve been a nurse for over a decade. After years of working in the healthcare sector and protecting the lives of vulnerable people, I now find myself, along with my family, in extreme danger. A group of armed men went to the hospital where he worked and warned the employees not to go to work the next day. I was terrified that the only source of income for my house was going to end.

Repression: With shots into the air, Taliban forces end Afghan women’s protest for equal rights

My husband is a policeman who fought the Taliban. Besides, we are hazaras [minoria xiita]. Every day we witness a new and different kind of violence against the people. And now they are starting to go door-to-door, chasing ex-government officials. I’m so scared! Some people are joining Taliban gunmen to help them identify those who have been most active in our small town and, in turn, get a job. Many people who were arrested by my husband are now on the loose and can go after him for revenge. My husband is in hiding. For us, it’s just a matter of time for us to be identified by the Taliban through employment contracts, letters of thanks and so on.”

Activist: ‘I don’t cover myself as they want’

“I have been working for national and international organizations for about seven years in different roles and now I feel threatened. The Taliban does not allow women and girls to study, work, leave home and even says how we should dress and behave. The Taliban say they won’t hurt the women who supported foreign organizations, but we don’t trust them as they are behaving contrary to what they promised before.

No prospects:Secondary schools reopen in Afghanistan, but only for men; attack leaves three dead in eastern country

I’m known in our neighborhood as a girl who doesn’t follow Islamic regulations and doesn’t cover herself as the Taliban wants. And who works with foreign organizations alongside other men. To feel more secure, I burned all my documents, including my contracts, certificates and employment badges, and removed all evidence of my work with international organizations from my computer. But I’m afraid, because I heard that the Taliban has a list and information on everyone who has worked with foreign organizations. Since then, I can’t dare leave the house even to meet my basic needs.”