‘In the Emperor’s Times’: Zayla changes her life after becoming Tonico’s lover. know all

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) and Tonico (Alexandre Nero) (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of the novel “We have the Emperor”, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will become Tonico (Alexandre Nero)’s lover and he will surprise her with something new that will change her life. It will all start when he takes her blindfolded to a place to show a surprise.

READ MORE:

After getting out of jail, Zayla looks for Tonico and promises revelation

Zayla is arrested after scissors attack

Samuel discovers Zayla’s blackmail with Pilar

Interpreter of Pilar speaks of the end of ‘In the Emperor’s Times’

When taking off the blindfold, she will discover that she is in the studio where she worked.

– I do not understand. Why did you bring me to Madame Lambert’s studio?

– From now on, the studio will no longer belong to any madame. I bought this house for you!

She will then be elated and the two will end up having sex right there.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

“In the Emperor’s Times” is a fiction that has characters that existed in real life. Compare cast and historical figures: