in two years of validity, the text aggravated inequalities

(Credit: Housewife must be 61 years old to apply for the benefit, plus 15 contribution (Marcelo Casal Jr./Agência Brasil))

The Social Security reform completed two years last Friday (12/11). For the government and supporters of the changes in pensions and pensions, the approval of the text was a victory and helped to contribute to the fiscal adjustment in the country, reducing the estimate of this expenditure in the future.

Critics, on the other hand, point out that hefty numbers say very little. Initially, public coffers were expected to save more than R$1 trillion in 10 years. Afterwards, that number dropped to R$ 855 billion. They recall that the reform was not comprehensive (because it excluded the military) and did not take into account the different realities in a country with continental dimensions. So there is little to celebrate.

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare understands that the New Welfare, instituted by Constitutional Amendment No. 103 (EC 103/2019 ), represented significant advances, sustainability and equity of the system. For the organization, the establishment of a minimum age, contributions by salary brackets and the convergence of rules between regimes are important achievements and bring Brazilian rules closer to the rest of the world.

“Even with the advances, expenditure on the General Social Security System (RGPS) should jump from around 8.6% of GDP in 2022 to 13.9% in 2060. Previously, estimates were 16, 4% of GDP in 2060”, highlights, in a note, the ministry.

In relation to the states, 19 carried out extensive pension reforms, according to the ministry. But analysts point out that more than two thousand municipalities have not yet adapted to the requirements of the new rules.

But, even among those who defend the new rules, there are those who point to weak points. Washington Barbosa, director of Government Relations at the Institute for Social Security, Labor and Tax Studies (Ieprev), says that those most harmed by the reform were members of the middle class. He points out that the budget drop was brutal.

If the deceased was active, the pension amount will be calculated based on the disability pension and the heirs will receive less than half of what is defined as the “family allowance”. “It was a setback,” he admits.

Fabrício Silvestre, full economist at TC Investimentos, points out that the main justification for the reform was that the expenditure trajectory put the public budget at risk — it would result in the allocation of the entire budget to mandatory expenditures. “From this perspective, we observe that the annual amount of benefits granted decreased by 6.2%, in 2020, and 0.9%, from October 2020 to September 2021”, he says. For him, the deadline is still short to assess the impacts.

poor finance rich

João Badari, a specialist in social security law and a partner at Aith, Badari e Luchin Advogados, emphasizes that the mandatory retirement age of 65 for men and 62 for women, imposed by the reform, will cause a large number of people, especially the poorest, contribute to the financing of a system that they will not have access to.

People from urban peripheries or rural areas need to enter the labor market earlier and live in a precarious situation, which reduces life expectancy. “On the other hand, residents of upscale neighborhoods in large cities, with better income conditions, live for around 80 years and have the benefit for longer, with the contribution of those most in need,” he says.

This conclusion was clear, according to the lawyer, in the 2021 edition of the Mapa da Inegualdade, by Rede Nossa São Paulo, which exposed how the new rules placed a good portion of workers in a social security limbo. “According to the document, the residents of 15 of the 96 districts of the São Paulo capital have an average life expectancy of less than 63 years. In the comparison between extremes, the resident of the suburb of Cidade Tiradentes, in the East Zone, has the lowest average age at death, of 58.3 years, while the rich, resident of Alto Pinheiros, in the West Zone, has a longer average life expectancy of 80.9 years.

Thais Riedel, president of the Brasiliense Institute of Social Security Law and the Brazilian Confederation Association of Social Security Advocacy (Acbrap), highlights that the reform was necessary, due to the aging of the population and the inversion of the age pyramid. But, unfortunately, all discussions were limited to the economic aspect, without a previous actuarial study. “When it comes to social rights, a factor that affects a person’s dignity, changes cannot be made solely on the basis of monetary savings. It is necessary to assess the impact of these measures on the insured’s life”, he warns.

hardening

Some points deserve further reflection, according to Thais Riedel, such as, for example, the calculation of the death pension, disability pension, the minimum age, the differentiation between the calculation methodology of female public servants and female insured under the general regime. “The impacts for civil servants were more pronounced, especially for females. In addition to raising the minimum age, contribution time and social security contribution rate, they lost the possibility of full pension and retirement cumulation and, finally, they will be able to pay an extraordinary contribution in the future”, warns the president of Acbrap.

The executive emphasizes that pension funds, although they have reduced the amount of funding recently, “are recording an opportunity cost”. “It is important to note that the basic interest rate (Selic) is rising, which improves the profitability of government bonds, where most funds have a contribution”, he explains. She recalls that, as they are very long-term investments, “soon, these losses can be recovered”.

(Fernanda Strickland collaborated)