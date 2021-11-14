Indaiatuba is featured in one of the main scientific journals in the world with a HPV DNA tracking project – Comando Notícia

The Health Department of Indaiatuba released an unprecedented study this Friday (12), published in early November, by the UK magazine, The Lancet Regional Health – Americas, one of the largest in the world in the medical segment, which indicates the high coverage of the HPV-DNA test in the screening of cervical cancer with the immediate detection of the disease at an early stage, bringing the diagnosis forward by 10 years. The procedure was tested in Indaiatuba by researchers from the Faculty of Medical Sciences (FCM) and the Women’s Hospital “Prof. Dr. José Aristodemo Pinotti” (Caism) from Unicamp, with the support of Roche Diagnostics. The HPV test has the capacity to replace, on a large scale and with greater efficacy, the Papanicolaou test (cytological test) more commonly used in Brazil.

The main objective of the research was to organize the screening of cervical cancer in a large population group. To this end, the researchers compared the results of 16,384 HPV-DNA tests carried out in Indaiatuba with another 20,284 cytological tests carried out in the period from 2014 to 2020, by women aged 25 to 64 years old, living in the city.

After 30 months of activity in partnership with the Municipal Health Department, the HPV test program demonstrated population coverage above 80%, test compliance, according to the age range of 99.25% compared to that obtained by the program cytological (78.0%). Of the 21 cases of cervical cancer identified by the program, in women with a mean age of 39.6 years, 67% of these were at an early stage, compared with 12 cases of cervical cancer, detected by cytological screening, with a mean age of 49.3 years, and only one case at an early stage.

The Municipality of Indaiatuba instituted in the Unified Health System (SUS) screening exclusively through the DNA-HPV test, replacing the Pap smear. At the same time, it promoted the conditions for carrying out the study, combined with Roche tests and a software developed by the multinational company and implemented in all healthcare units in the city, Tracking for Life, which was essential to organize the new flow of samples and city outcomes, empowering healthcare professionals to use the new algorithms, ensuring exams were taken at appropriate intervals, online patient logging to avoid reliance on paper data, and statistics and reporting. The machine analyzes the test and the tool itself communicates the result to the information technology system of the municipal health network, saving a series of previously allocated financial resources.

Another decision taken by the Municipal Health Department, supported by the advice of researchers at Unicamp, was to modify its immunization strategy against HPV, anticipating vaccines for boys from 9 years old, when that for girls. It also took measures so that vaccination coverage reached the minimum necessary to contain the transmission of the virus, 80%, unlike what occurs in the rest of Brazil, mainly due to the stigma associated with the beginning of sexual life. The main one was to re-offer the vaccine in schools, which prevents cancer, and which occurred in 2018.

For the gynecologist and deputy mayor of Indaiatuba, Dr. Túlio Tomass do Couto (SOLIDARITY), ten years from now, the expectation is that there will be no more cases of cervical cancer in the city. “Our objective was really to inaugurate a complete and consistent public policy to eradicate cervical cancer, which is a 100% preventable disease. I am sure that these data will be useful, as of today, for many other health managers interested in saving lives and using the resources available for health in the most appropriate way, with responsibility and courage”, said Túlio.

According to Júlio César Teixeira, professor of the Tocogynecology department at FCM and leading researcher of the study, in addition to the possibility of replacing the conventional exam for the diagnosis of cervical cancer in Brazil, the results obtained demonstrate the need for greater support updates to existing programs, which are costly and have a low impact on disease mortality. “This population-based study was carried out in a real-life setting and is one of the pioneering studies including low-income and middle-income women aged 25 to 29 years, SUS users. The results are crucial to provide a feasible way to implement the HPV test as a screening for cervical cancer”, said the professor.

Among the innovations offered by a cervical cancer screening program using the DNA-HPV test, Dr. Júlio highlights the disease’s diagnostic precedence of nearly 10 years compared to the Pap smear. “Early stage detection allows for cheaper treatment, less mutilating and with a 100% chance of cure. The immediate results, in addition to the previous ones already published with demonstration of cost-effectiveness, may support Health managers in establishing a more efficient and lasting national screening program, and, above all, with a real impact on mortality”, he commented.

For Carlos Martins, president of Roche Diagnostics, the experience represents an excellent opportunity to show that public policies can be efficient when well planned and executed in a collaborative way, including with the private sector, which necessarily involves the digitalization of health and intelligent use of data. “As a biotechnology company 100% focused on innovation, developing diagnostic solutions only makes sense if it is to transform the lives of people and families. In this way, based on our expertise in personalized medicine and our purpose of doing now what people will need tomorrow, we seek to collaborate decisively in programs like this one, which contribute to the sustainability of health systems”, he highlights.

With information: City Hall of Indaiatuba

Photo: RIC/PMI Disclosure