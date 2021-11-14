Inep document warns that application of Revalida 2021 ‘is at high risk of non-performance’ | National Newspaper

A document from the inep , the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research, warns of the risk of the Revalida not being carried out.

O Revalida is a requirement for doctors trained abroad to practice in Brazil. The test confirms or not whether their training meets the national standard. And the person responsible for this assessment is Inep, which is facing an unprecedented crisis. In the last days, 37 civil servants left office in protest against the institute’s current management. Among many accusations and allegations, there is the dismantling of the commission that takes care of Revalida.

An internal letter published this Saturday (13) by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo and obtained by TV Globo warns that the “application of the Revalida 2021 Clinical Skills Examination is at high risk of non-performance or performance with poor quality”. He says that “most of the doctors appointed to the Advisory Committee for the Evaluation of Medical Education, as indicated by the president of the institute, had no previous experience in carrying out the Revalida as committee members and, due to the tight schedule, they did not even undergo training” .

The document also says that “the questions were analyzed, revised and selected by only one specialist in each area, weakening the thermal quality of each of the exam items”.

A server who asked to leave office agreed to an interview without being identified. He denounced bullying, lack of professionals and pressure on employees.

“We have been experiencing great instability for some years now. I think that now it was the final straw, with the creation of this Office of Governance and Strategic Management, which has made all the processes too bureaucratic. There are several issues that add up.”

Revalida is done in two stages. The first one this year, with 11,800 candidates, was in September, and there was already a problem: 12 poorly formulated questions had to be canceled. The second is scheduled for December 18th and 19th, but this is not yet in any notice.

“There is a threat that the test will not take place on December 18th and 19th, because the deadline is extremely short. The applicator needs to receive the test, needs to buy materials and prepare the entire test. She also needs time to handle this material to send to the various places in Brazil where this test will be applied. If you do anything in a hurry, the chance of errors is greater”, said the server, who does not want to be identified.