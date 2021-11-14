Inter beat Athletico Paranaense 2-1 and continue in the fight for the G6 of the Brasileirão

With two goals from Edenilson, Inter turned against Athletico Paranaense, won 2-1, and entered the G6 this Saturday night, at the Beira-Rio stadium, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. Now, Colorado remains in seventh and follows in the capture of Corinthians, who beat Cuiabá and jumped to fifth place in the Libertadores classification zone.

The result was fundamental in the Colorado fight also for a direct place in the continental competition. The team is the 7th, with 47 points, five away from Red Bull Bragantino, who triumphed against Fortaleza, the new sixth place. In the next round, coach Diego Aguirre’s team will face Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, on Wednesday, at 7pm.

A star in the match, Edenilson presents himself to Commander Tite for the Brazilian team’s duel against Argentina and should return before the next round.

electric game

The game was good at the Beira-Rio stadium. In the first minutes, Athletico controlled more ball possession, exchanged passes, but bumped into the Colorado defensive competence. At 7, Terans took the risk from a distance and threatened goalkeeper Lomba. With good triangulations in the middle, Inter created a chance of danger in the 28th minute. Palacios found a pass for Patrick, who finished in the net from the outside.

In response, Hurricane missed an incredible opportunity. The Colorado defense missed the offside line and Renato Kayzer isolated face to face with the Colorado archer. Those chances lit the game. Then the scoreboard moved. At 36, Terans made a huge single play, passed the marking well and dislocated Lomba to open the scoring. But Colorados didn’t have much time to grieve. Palacios, with an interesting start, assisted Edenilson to kick and equalize the score at 39.

Midfielder Lindoso felt muscle problems and had to be replaced by Johnny at 40. There was still time for Leo Citaddini to waste a good chance on Marcinho’s cross. Equal score and busy game in Giant.

Edenilson solves

Coach Diego Aguirre did not exchange parts, but asked for a change in posture in the locker room. Colorado raised their lines and began to pressure the visitors’ ball out. After just 5 minutes, the pressure almost paid off. Palacios finished on the right of Santos’ goal. At 12, the Uruguayan commander placed midfielder Mauricio in the place of center forward Matheus Cadorini. Palacios started to be a fake attacker.

Hurricane scared at 13 minutes. After a corner kick, Nico Hernández dropped a bomb from outside the area and almost scored. Still in the sequence, the assistant was the one who saved the colored skin. Pedro Rocha was knocked down inside the area, the referee awarded the penalty, but the play was invalidated for offside. And after the fright, came the consecration. Johnny retrieved the ball, which reached Edenilson. In a touch over goalkeeper Santos, the midfielder turned the match to Colorado at 19.

In advantage, Inter retreated to ensure the result and was successful. Heitor and Mercado entered the vacancies of Saravia and Palacios, who again made a good start acting as central midfielder. Hurricane even made offensive exchanges, to try to scare, but the colorado team knew how to manage the result and continues in the fight for a direct place in Libertadores 2022.

Brazilian Championship – 32nd round

Inter 2

Marcelo Lomba; Saravia (Hector), Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Golden and Beautiful (Johnny); Edenilson, Patrick and Palacios (Market); Matheus Cadorini (Mauricio). Coach: Diego Aguirre.

Athletic-PR 1

Saints; Pedro Henrique (Bissoli), Thiago Heleno (Zé Ivaldo) and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Christian (Jader), Léo Cittadini and Pedrinho; Nikão (Pedro Rocha), Renato Kayzer (Carlos Eduardo) and Terans. Technician: Alberto Valentim.





Goals: Terans (36min/1°T) Edenilson (39min/1°T 19/2°T)

Yellow cards: Bruno Méndez, Cuesta, Moisés, Mauricio, Rodrigo Dourado and Lindoso (Inter) Marcinho, Terans and Thiago Heleno (Atlhetico)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC)

Date and time: Saturday November 13th at 7pm

Local: Beira-Rio Stadium, Porto Alegre (RS)