Inter bets Matheus Cadorini and Palacios against Athletico; see the teams – 11/13/2021

In a direct confrontation for a spot for the next Libertadores, Inter host Athletico today (13), at 7 pm, in Beira-Rio. The match, in the 32nd round of Brasileirão, marks the meeting of Colorado, seventh with 44 points, with Hurricane, ninth with 41.

For this match, coach Aguirre will have the return of right-back Saravia and midfielder Patrick, who served suspension in the 2-1 loss to Juventude. On the other hand, the commander will not be able to count forward Yuri Alberto, who received the third yellow and embezzles the team. With that, he bets on Palacios and Matheus Cadorini later on.

Inter’s lineup is: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson and Patrick; Matheus Cadorini and Palacios.

Coach Alberto Valentim should use today’s match as a last rehearsal before the Copa Sudamericana final, which takes place next Saturday. Therefore, he will send full force, with the exceptions of Erick, injured, and Abner, suspended. Léo Cittadini and Pedrinho take the vacancies among the holders.

The team that starts the match for the Hurricane has: Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Christian, Léo Cittadini and Pedrinho; Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer.