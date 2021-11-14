Internacional turns against Athletico with two goals from Edenilson – 11/13/2021

Turning around and with two goals from Edenilson, Internacional beat Athletico by 2-1, today (13), in Beira-Rio. The visitors started better and came out ahead in the match valid for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão, but the midfielder who presents himself to the Brazilian team tomorrow (14) scored twice to guarantee the Colorado triumph.

With the victory, Inter back occupies the seventh place, with 47 points. Rubro-Negro continues with 41 points and drops to 10th place.

The two teams return to the field for the 33rd round. On Tuesday (16), at 4 pm, the team from Paraná receives Atlético-MG at the Arena da Baixada. Colorado visits Cuiabá at Arena Pantanal, on Wednesday (17), at 7pm.

Who did well: Edenilson and Palacios

The Chilean led the actions through the middle of the field against the Hurricane, especially in the first stage. The best scoring chances came from his feet, including the first goal pass by Edenílson, who scored both for the team from Rio Grande do Sul. With the entry of Maurício, at 11 in the second half, he started to act more like a center forward and dropped a little in performance, leaving at 31.

Who was wrong: Moses

Inter’s left flank was the weak point in Inter’s defensive sector. There, the Hurricane dominated and managed to score the goal, in a failure by Moisés. In attack, he also did little to cooperate with his team.

Edenilson arrives at the top of the National Team

Summoned by coach Tite for the match against Argentina, midfielder Edenilson joins the squad only tomorrow (14). The request from the Colorado board was worth it, as the player noted the two goals of the Colorado victory. Without appearing so much in creation, the athlete managed to find the spaces well and appeared alone on the right of the area both times the ball was left for him.

Colorado meets and continues to fight for a place in Libertadores

After a very listless start, Inter even took their time to score the first goal, as they were completely dominated. However, after being at a disadvantage, the team improved its performance and managed to pressure the visitors.

The tie soon after also collaborated to balance the actions in the first stage. After the break, the team started to dictate the pace of the match and, with Edenilson’s opportunism, turned the game around with merit. The triumph keeps the team alive in the dispute for a direct spot in the Libertadores group stage.

Athletico starts well in the last rehearsal, but gets lost

Rubro-Negro entered the field with an eye on the final of the Copa Sudamericana. As coach Alberto Valentim should send a totally alternative team to face Atlético-MG on Tuesday, he used today’s match as the last test before the decision.

Even playing away from home, the team from Paraná made a good performance, completely dominating the opponent in the first 25 minutes of the game. After that, the club from Rio Grande do Sul improved and balanced in the first stage. However, after Nikão left at half-time, the home team dominated the match and deserved the comeback.

hurricane starts better

Even playing away from home, Hurricane started the match much better, controlling the main offensive actions and taking more danger to the opponent’s goal. At 7, Terans risked a left-hand shot from outside the area and the ball went close to Marcelo Lomba’s goalpost.

Quick answer

The team from Paraná translate the best performance into a goal only after 36 minutes, with Terans. The forward received the ball by himself on the right, left Moses on the ground, passed by Bruno Méndez and brought it to the center and played to the back of the net when Marcelo Lomba left.

However, the lead on the scoreboard lasted just three minutes. Patrick and Moisés worked on the left and played for Palacios, who was in the middle of the area. But the attacker saw Edenilson alone on the other side and played as far as the midfielder, who hit hard to make everything the same.

Inter come back better and turn

Colorado took the lead in the clash back at half-time. Palacios hit hard in the third minute, putting Santos in danger. Rubro-Negro had their first chance ten minutes later, with Nicolás Hernández taking advantage of the corner.

Inter’s improvement turned into a goal in the 19th minute. Johnny recovered the ball in the middle and touched it to Maurício, who had just entered Matheus Cadorni’s vacancy. The submission was blocked, but it was free for Edenilson, but once alone on the right. This time, he just dug in, taking advantage of Santos’ departure.

Lindoso sits down and leaves the field

At the end of the first stage, at 43 minutes, defensive midfielder Rodrigo Lindoso felt an injury and had to leave the field. So Aguirre was forced to make the change by sending Johnny into the field.

DATASHEET:

INTERNATIONAL 2 x 1 ATHLETIC

Date and time: 11/13/2021 (Saturday), at 7:00 pm (GMT)

Location: andBeira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC);

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC);

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC).

Yellow cards: Bruno Méndez, Rodrigo Lindoso, Victor Cuesta, Moisés, Maurício and Rodrigo Dourado (INT); Marcinho and Thiago Heleno, Terans (ATH).

Goals: terans, 36′ of the first half for Athletico, and Edenilson, 39′ of the first half and 19′ of the second for Internacional.

INTERNATIONAL: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia (Hector), Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso (Johnny), Edenilson and Patrick; Matheus Cadorini (Mauritius) and Palacios (Market). Technician: Diego Aguirre

ATHLETIC: Saints; Pedro Henrique (Bissoli), Thiago Heleno (Zé Ivaldo) and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Christian (Jader), Léo Cittadini and Pedrinho; Terans, Nikão (Pedro Rocha) and Renato Kayzer (Carlos Eduardo). Technician: Alberto Valentine