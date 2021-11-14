Is it worth it to buy air tickets on sale? – Economy

Airline tickets will be on sale on Black Friday (photo: Pixabay/Disclosure)

Airline companies are already beginning to “wave” with Black Friday promotions. After months of the pandemic, the advance of vaccination, the continuous reduction in the mobile average of deaths and the falling or stable transmission in the vast majority of Brazilian states indicate a favorable scenario for a gradual return to normality. With it, travel, whether for work or leisure. Gol Linhas Areas anticipated the Black Friday offers until 8:00 am on Tuesday (11/16), in an action called Feiro Gol. The promotions are valid for certain periods up to June 30, 2022 and do not include Fernando de Noronha (PE). International destinations only include flights between Brazil and Mexico (Cancun) or Dominican Republic (Punta Cana). Azul Linhas Areas already has a countdown on its website to announce the Black Friday promotions.

To show how important it is to do research before and during Black Friday, we simulated the purchase of tickets to two destinations that are very popular with Minas Gerais: Porto Seguro (BA) and Jericoacoara (CE). The survey was conducted for the 9th to 16th of January 2022, always taking into account the cheapest rate.







SAFE HARBOR



We started with Gol’s website, which was the one who had already announced its Black Friday. For the one way, we found the best price on a direct flight, departing from Confins at 12:55 pm. The stretch cost R$ 485.90, with no baggage check or mileage included. On the way back, the best fare was a direct flight at 2:55 pm, for R$573.06, also without luggage and miles.

We compared this same trip with Latam Airlines Brasil. On the one-way route, the best price found was R$1,159.90, on a flight with one stop and a total duration of 3 hours and 55 minutes. This option leaves Confins at 8:35 am and does not include checked baggage. On return, the best fare was R$ 1,278.06, on a flight that leaves at 1:05 pm, including one stop and duration of 3 hours and 55 minutes, with only hand luggage included.

We also simulated the same destination, on the same dates, on the Azul website. On the way, the best price found was R$ 642.80, on a direct flight departing from Confins at 10:45 am. On the way back, the best fare was R$897.13 on a flight leaving Porto Seguro at 10:40 am, with one stop and a total duration of 9 hours and 40 minutes. On both stretches, the fare does not include checked baggage.

While at Gol the total price of air is BRL 1,058.96, at Latam the same stretch costs BRL 2,437.96 (130% more expensive and with one stop) and at Azul it costs BRL 1,539.93 (45% more expensive and the return with one stop). In this example, it is clear that Gol’s Black Friday promotion is very advantageous for the customer.







JERICOACOARA



But not always when the promotion is so attractive. Check out this simulation of a trip from Belo Horizonte to Jericoacoara (CE), from January 9th to 16th, 2022. On Gol’s Black Friday, we found a one-way air ticket for R$ 939.90, on a flight with one stop and total duration of 5 hours and 5 minutes. Departing Confins at 11:30 am, this rate does not allow you to check luggage or accumulate miles. On return, the best price found was R$936.17, leaving “Jeri” at 5:55 pm on a one-stop flight with a total duration of 5 hours and 55 minutes. This rate does not allow you to check baggage or earn miles.

In the simulation carried out on the Latam website, the trip to Jericoacoara cost R$904.90, leaving Confins at 9:20 am, with a stop and duration of 10 hours and 35 minutes. On return, the lowest fare was R$901.17, leaving at 12:45 pm, with one stop and duration of 6 hours. On both stretches the ticket allowed only hand luggage.

On the Azul website, the one-way ticket to Jericoacoara cost R$ 1,053.80, on a direct flight from Confins at 12:55 pm. The return on a direct flight costs BRL 1,157.86 (only BRL 3 more than the cheapest flight, but which included a stop, which makes the difference negligible), leaving “Jeri” at 4:30 pm. These rates also do not entitle you to check baggage.

In this simulation, Latam, without any promotion, has the lowest price, with a total of 1,806.07. However, flights have a long stop and wait. At Gol, tickets cost R$1,876.07, only 4% more expensive, but there is also one stop on each stretch. At Azul, the fare is 22% more expensive, but on direct flights which, depending on the situation, can compensate for the difference of R$400. No Black Friday promotions had yet been released.