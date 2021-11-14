Is Solana the biggest “Ethereum killer” on the market? – Stay on top of what’s going on at the “breakpoint”

Between the 17th and 20th of November, the “Breakpoint Solana” is taking place, an event in Portugal where several announcements are made about the network of autonomous contracts that has been growing the most in the sector.

Solana (SOL) is one of the assets called “Ethereum Killer”, that is, it has the potential to stand out from the Ethereum, which today is the largest intelligent contract network in the cryptocurrency market.

To find out the main points of the event, and what may come in the future, the Money Times spoke with Orlando Telles, an analyst at Mercurius Crypto, a research firm on the cryptocurrency market.

What is Solana’s Breakpoint event?

Orlando Telles: Something that is very common, and exists in the crypto universe in general, is precisely this dynamic of having events for the community. At these events, announcements are made of major partnerships, projects that are under development and all of this is linked to what is happening at Solana.

Basically the breakpoint, the event that Solana developed, is taking place in Portugal from the 17th to the 20th of November, and is focused on the announcement of several partnerships within Solana. Several big partnerships were announced, for example with Brave Browser (BAT), The Graphic (GRT), Chainlink (LINK) and more.

Basically, it is a great way to generate a huge boost in the entire ecosystem (of Solana). So, it’s really like Solana’s annual conference.

What were the ads that brought the most value to Solana’s ecosystem?

Orlando Telles: In my view, first and foremost was the updating of network data. Solana’s CEO, Anatoly Yakovenko, brought a lot of relevant information explaining the dynamics of the asset’s development.

I believe that, in the future, this tends to have a big impact on the price. Added to this, there was also the update of phantom, which is the portfolio responsible for most of Solana’s community, making its mobile model. Something that also tends to open a very big door when we think about usability in the ecosystem.

Finally, partnering with Brave, which will integrate some parts of “dapps” into your browser. Brave now has about 42 million active users, and the partnership tends to convert a good part of the Solana ecosystem.

So how am I evaluating this entire event, and what am I focused on understanding? The way Solana is creating doors for new people to enter its applications.

As for the blockchain gaming part: was there any big news?

Orlando Telles: There have been some data updates in both Star Atlas and Metaplex, which is the main NFT marketplace for the asset. So there were some postures from these projects, it wasn’t anything that relevant yet, but in my view it’s already something very valuable because this update process is observed. Star Atlas mainly because it is a game that is still not being 100% developed.

It has been stated that a beta version should be released soon. It’s something, for me, something very relevant, even to bring a little comfort to investors in that asset.

How do you see the relationship between the breakpoint event and the constant updating of the asset’s historical maximum?

Orlando Telles: I believe that everything Solana lives in today is a very well-made construction in terms of the ecosystem. First, it managed to create a solution, which is proof-of-history (PoH), and it takes it to the frontier of efficiency among the other blockchains.

Today it is the blockchain that manages to have the highest processing compared to the others, despite having to sacrifice some of its decentralization. But far beyond that, she’s gotten a pretty good investment in hackathons. [competições que visam premiar os desenvolvedores dos melhores projetos construídos na Solana] and in promoting the ecosystem.

It created a very large infrastructure throughout 2020, and also in early 2021, which today is resulting in the asset’s all-time high. In my view, the breakpoint, in addition to naturally reinforcing bringing some speculation to the market, is another opportunity for investors to follow and understand what the next steps are for this ecosystem.

Much of what was announced this last week, if done and executed in the correct and promised way at the event, does tend to impact and be an even greater value unlock, and cause that in 3 or 6 months we will see a new historical high.

Do you believe Solana is moving towards greater network decentralization?

Orlando Telles: I see that, today, the issue of centralization and the very number of nodes [nós validadores] it is one of the aspects that most bothers both the Solana community and part of the investors.

Solana’s team has a very interesting view of the business to understand these issues. Solana’s team has been running some programs to encourage staking and create new validators for some time.

It managed to significantly grow its node base, so in my opinion, more and more assets are moving towards a more decentralized format and fostering a very plural ecosystem. It is possible to observe this point a lot by the awarding of hackathons.

They weren’t restricted to the DeFi (decentralized finance) market, but also focused on gaming applications, metaverse and more. I see Solana walking very well in this process.

Something I would add, and that bothers me a little, is that Solana hasn’t been so open about its roadmap [planejamento futuro] and about your policy regarding your treasury [tesouraria] management. Maybe these are points that still need to be clearer.