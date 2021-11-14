Itapemirim starts flying in Congonhas

Itapemirim starts its flights at Congonhas airport this Tuesday (16), with destination Galeão, in Rio de Janeiro. This is a milestone for the newest Brazilian airline, which will start operating in the most competitive and profitable airport in the country.

Initially, it will be a daily take-off at 7 am to the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Then, the plane goes to Brasília, Recife, returning by the same routes and landing at 9 pm in the capital of São Paulo.

In an exclusive interview with UOL, the president of the Itapemirim group, Sidnei Piva, and the CEO of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, Adalberto Bogsan, spoke about expectations for the operation at the airport, the company’s differentials and projects to open two more airlines in 2023, one in Europe and another in the United States. Also about plans to fly to other South American countries next year.

free luggage

Piva says the new route will maintain the company’s standard, with planes with fewer seats and more interior space and, when the restrictions caused by the pandemic end, international standard in-flight service for an airlift. In addition, it is possible to check luggage weighing up to 23 kg at no additional cost.

Sidnei Piva, president of the Itapemirim group Image: Disclosure

Piva says it is strategically operating at airports within the city due to practicality and accessibility.

The aircraft chosen for the line is the Airbus A319, configured for 124 seats, 42 in the Ita class, with more legroom (86.4 cm compared to 81 cm in the other seats).

Executives say they get more space because they transport fewer people. The same A319 aircraft is operated by other companies with an additional 20 passengers (144 seats in all).

Congonhas is a showcase

Congonhas is a market that allows greater exposure for the company in the country, according to Adalberto Bogsan..

Itapemirim plane at Brasília Airport Image: Alexandre Saconi/29.jun.2021

“It is a market that is a showcase. The brand’s exposure in Congonhas is very important to conquer the market and make the company grow.”

Bogsan is also counting on the expansion of the company’s operation at the site, which will have 14 slots (schedules) as of December, according to Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency).

The company will have to try to keep operations in place, as these take-off and landing windows are temporary, ending on March 26.

After that, the company will have to compete again for authorizations to operate in Congonhas for the next season, which runs from March 27 to October 29, 2022.

international operations

The company will carry out its first flight abroad with a charter operation to Montevideo (Uruguay) for the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, at the end of this month.

Sidnei Piva also says it plans to start flying regularly to other South American countries in mid-2022.

Along with this, an international CEO will soon be announced that will create Itapemirim América and Itapemirim Europa.

The president of the Itapemirim group, who also has Portuguese citizenship, in addition to Brazilian citizenship, says that there will be two different airlines, independent of the Brazilian one.

The idea of ​​bringing this international CEO is, precisely, to place the Itapemirim flag in Europe. Most likely, the base will be in Rome (Italy) or Lisbon (Portugal).

Sidnei Piva, president of the Itapemirim group

Expected investment did not come

When the creation of the company was announced, it was also said that it would receive a contribution from an Arab fund to start operations.

The promised money didn’t come, but Piva says it wouldn’t be needed after realizing how the company operated.