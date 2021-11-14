Jewelery robbery and gunshots cause panic in mall

A gang caused panic when it invaded the largest mall in Sorocaba to rob a jewelry store, late on Saturday, 13th, in the interior of São Paulo. The group stole around R$500,000 worth of jewelry and watches, including a rolex watch valued at R$100,000, which the members knew was kept in a safe.

With the mall full, the bandits took a hostage and exchanged fire with security guards. Many stores closed. The regulars fled in panic to the street. There was no record of injuries.

The robbery took place in Shopping Iguatemi/Esplanade, on the border between Sorocaba and Votorantim. The action began around 20:30, when the group armed with pistols and a long gun invaded the jewelry store and surrendered the employees.

The security guards’ weapons were taken, as well as valuables. On the way out, the group took a guard from the jeweler hostage, who was released on the way out. Another guard noticed the assault and fired at the group, which retaliated. The mall’s alarms went off.







Military Police blocked access to mall after robbery in Sorocaba. Photo: Military Police/Twitter/Reproduction/Estadão

There was a rush through the corridors and many customers took shelter in the stores, which closed their doors. The Military Police surrounded the place, but the gang managed to flee. The avenue in front of the mall was closed.

Shopkeepers and employees remained locked in stores for more than an hour while police carried out a sweep of the mall. The Civil Police sent teams to examine the jewelry store. According to witnesses, the criminals used two cars to flee along the Raposo Tavares highway. As of this Sunday morning, the 14th, no suspect had been arrested.

Images on social networks show the rush of patrons in the corridors during the robbery. The mall reported having called the Military Police immediately and that it continues to collaborate with the investigations.