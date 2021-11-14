João Vitor Silva admits jealousy of hot scenes of his wife, actress Mariana Molina: ‘It’s uncomfortable’ | TV & Famous

Secret Truths gave João Vitor Silva much more than a complex character and great repercussion. It was backstage in the first season of the soap opera, that the 25-year-old artist met actress Mariana Molina, 31, his life, work and great love partner. They’ve been together for 6 years, great, thanks!

In the Novela das 9 podcast, João Vitor opened up the game about jealousy and admitted, without mincing words, that he doesn’t feel comfortable with scenes of greater intimacy with his wife. Contrary to what some might imagine, even though they both have the same profession, for João Vitor it is not as simple as it seems. Mariana, according to him, is more relaxed.

“When you think you’re dating an actor or actress and you understand what you’re doing, that’s exactly the problem, because you understand what’s going on. You know what can happen, so that too makes a difference.”

“It’s uncomfortable. Anyone who says it’s not uncomfortable is very cold, I’m not like that. I’m romantic, needy, I like being together. So I don’t really like seeing her kissing other people. Colleagues, then… How is it? that you meet with a colleague the day after you saw him kissing your wife in the scene?”, asked João Vitor.

So as not to suffer, he revealed what he does when he learns that Mariana is going to star in a take more intimate at work:

“Nowadays, I have the tactic: I don’t watch. Our arrangement is for her to let me know. ‘Look, there’s a scene coming’. Then I look away, I don’t watch. I even stopped listening because, sometimes, it was more dramatic to listen than to see. Mari can even watch. She’s jealous, but more controlled. I can’t. I stopped suffering. It’s something kind of sadomasochistic that I don’t need to go through,” he concluded.

In a straight and honest conversation, the actor also detailed how the first meeting between him and Mariana was, outside the studios:

“Our crush was right after the soap opera ended. During the recordings, we connected a lot as a friend. It was a very beautiful friendship that emerged. I remember that at Rock in Rio we connected, started to stay and, suddenly, , he was already living together, married. He didn’t even date. Since the first day we stayed, we started living together. And that’s gone 6 years.”

In Secret Truths 2, available on Globoplay, João Vitor has been giving a show of acting in the skin of the intense Bruno, whether in heavy scenes of your character taking drugs or voracious sex with the drug dealer benji (Rodrigo Pandolfo).

With 18 years of career, the actor – who became nationally known for giving life to the Peter from the 2004 season of Yellow Woodpecker Site – grew up, matured artistically and personally and has been standing out in the air.

These days, he made a post in honor of his work partner, Rodrigo Pandolfo, and highlighted the delivery of the two in the first Brazilian soap opera for the streaming.

“Pandolfo was my gift this season! It was a partnership that was consolidated from the first day of preparation… Do you know when souls seem to meet again? That was the feeling. I was already a fan of his and after meeting him I started to admire not only the actor, but also the person.”

The game with you was easy, my friend. We had no fear of putting our insecurities at stake, of showing ourselves vulnerable to each other, and the result could not be any different. Benji will pass like a hurricane in Bruno’s life, just as Pandolfo passed in João’s! So much so that we’ll already be together to live a new year that I’m sure will be unforgettable! Pandoka, wait for us!”

“Thank you for the trust and for all this time together, allowing us to learn from each other! I love you 💙”, declared the actor to his friend.

