Joel Alvarez runs over Thiago Moisés on the preliminary card; Rafael Alves submits “Bone Crusher” | combat

Spaniard Joel Alvarez showed, this Saturday, in the last fight of the UFC preliminary card, in Las Vegas (USA), why he was nicknamed “Phenomenon”. The lightweight knocked out Thiago Moisés by technical knockout at 3m01s of clash when he applied sharp elbows to the São Paulo player.

When the fight started, Thiago Moisés had a slight advantage in striking. Despite being much shorter than Alvarez, the Brazilian managed, through his speed, to touch his opponent’s face. However, when the Spaniard set the pace, each blow seemed to mistreat the Americano Top Team athlete. When he landed a series of elbows, Alvarez made Moses feel the power of his blows, and the referee interrupted the confrontation even with the São Paulo native standing.

Joel Alvarez debuted on Ultimate in February 2019, when he lost to Damir Ismagulo, in a unanimous decision. Since then, he has knocked out Danilo Belluardo, submitted Joe Duffy and Alexander Yaokvlev and, now, has won another triumph over Moisés. His record is composed of 19 victories and only two defeats.

Rafael Alves dispatches “Bone Crusher”

Hired via Contender Series, Rafael Alves noted his first victory on Ultimate. The MMA Masters athlete submitted Marc Diakiese on the guillotine at 1m48s from the initial round and dispatched the “Bone Crusher” with extreme ease.

When the fight started, Rafael Alves landed a strong jab on Diakiese. Afterwards, he dropped a flying knee on the opponent’s chin, who felt the pressure of the blows. The man from Pará wasted no time, mending a guillotine and forcing the opponent to give the three slaps as a sign of resignation.

– With a week to go before the fight, my car was hit. On the second day, my house key was stolen. And on the third day, a friend of his (Diakiese) was filming my training. That is wrong. Dana, I arrived here to be champion, I’m ready for anything – declared the athlete from Pará, who had lost on his debut in May.

Jung shines in the opening match

The fight that opened the works in Las Vegas (USA) gave viewers – the event was not open to the public – with an overwhelming victory. The South Korean Da Un Jung defeated Kennedy Nzechukwu by knockout at 3m04s of the initial round after getting very hard elbows on the Nigerian.

UFC Holloway vs Rodriguez

November 13, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD

Max Holloway defeated Yair Rodriguez via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46 and 48-47)

Marcos Pezão beat Ben Rothwell by TKO at 32s of R1

Felicia Spencer beat Leah Letson by TKO at 4:25 in R3

Khaos Williams beat Miguel Baeza by TKO with 1m02s from R3

Song Yadong beat Julio Arce by TKO with 1m35s on R2

PRELIMINARY CARD

Joel Alvarez beat Thiago Moisés by TKO at 3m01s of R1

Andrea Lee beat Cynthia Calvillo by TKO at 5m from R2

Sean Woodson beat Collin Anglin by TKO at 4:30 in R1

Cortney Casey defeated Liana Jojua via unanimous decision (triple 30-27)

Rafael Alves defeated Marc Diakiese by submission with 1m48s of R1

Da Un Jung defeated Kennedy Nzechukwu by KO at 3m04s of R1

