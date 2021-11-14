Jonathan, Lexa and Ícaro comment on the BBB22 Box List

The column LeoDias released with exclusivity, this Friday (12/11), a list with nine names of famous people who have already taken exams to participate in the Big Brother Brazil box in 2022. Among them, the actor, presenter and singer Jonathan Azevedo; and the singer Lexa; and actor Icaro Silva, who is in the cast of Verdades Secretas 2. However, they looked for the column and stated that they will not be on Globo’s reality show. Jonathan was even called last year, but declined the invitation.

According to sources, Di Ferrero, MC Carol, Ellen Roche, Rodrigo Simas, Aline Campos (ex-Riscado) and Negra Li underwent some tests at Hospital Barra D’or, in Rio de Janeiro, and will still need to go through other elimination stages. The popcorn selection continues at full steam and Boninho’s team has not reached a conclusion of the selected ones.

The column learned about the unprecedented format that the reality show’s directors adopted for the twenty-second edition of the program and will reveal it in the coming days.

O BBB22 will have Tadeu Schmidt as Tiago Leifert’s replacement and is scheduled to premiere on January 17th of next year.

