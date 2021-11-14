Jovem is executed with 14 shots in a cafeteria in Santa Luzia, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: PM Disclosure Security camera footage caught the execution

Four people suspected of participating in the execution of a 24-year-old young man this Saturday night (13), in Santa Luzia, in Greater Belo Horizonte, were arrested by the Military Police (PM). Edson Filipe Cássio Lopes was in a cafeteria, in the Bom Destino neighborhood, when he was executed with 14 shots, six of them in the face.

Security camera footage shows two men arriving already firing in Edson’s direction. The victim ran into the establishment, where a third party involved was also waiting for him armed. Edson was shot and executed. Forensics found six punctures in the back, six in the face, one in the chest and one in the shoulder. Military personnel from the Special Reaction Group (GER) were called in and received information from people about the car used in the crime.

The PM searched the license plate and went to the owner’s address, which coincidentally is a military man. He said he recently sold the vehicle and helped police officers track down the Ford Fiesta, which was found on Avenida Afonso Pena, in Belo Horizonte. A couple was in the vehicle. The two claimed they went to the cafeteria to do friends a favor. From there, the police went to the São Cosme neighborhood, where two more suspects were arrested.

One of them is caught on cameras shooting at the victim. The suspects arrested are 28, 18, 25 and 22 years old. At least two weapons were seized and the motivation for the crime, according to the PM, is associated with the drug trafficking conflict in the city.

One of the inmates told the PM that Edson had participated in the deaths of three drug dealers, which is why he was murdered.

*With information from Oswaldo Diniz